




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Dante' now a tropical storm, rain expected in Mindanao areas
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 625 kilometers east of Davao City.
PAGASA

                     

                        

                           
'Dante' now a tropical storm, rain expected in Mindanao areas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 9:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Dante has intensified into a tropical storm early Monday and is forecast to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



“Dante”—last spotted 625 kilometers east of Davao City—now packs peak winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.



It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.



What to expect



PAGASA said the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) over any area in the country remains “less likely.” But “any further westward shift in the track forecast or expansion in its wind radius” may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern part of the country.



Due to the outer rainbands of “Dante” light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the following areas:



    
	
  • Caraga
    • 
	
  • Davao region
    • 
	
  • SOCCSKSARGEN
    • 
	
  • Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 




Isolated to scattered flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.



The tropical cyclone will likely remain over the Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period, the weather bureau said. It is expected to gradually intensify in the next two days before it weakens.



Forecast positions



    
	
  • Monday afternoon: 495 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur 
    • 
	
  • Tuesday morning: 430 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Tuesday afternoon: 250 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 225 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 185 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 300 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Thursday morning: 390 km east of Baler, Aurora
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: 435 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: 1,010 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon
    • 




 Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target &mdash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target — Robredo


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Realistic targets are okay. But for me, we will do better and act more urgently if we have higher targets."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another 50,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines were set to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Pray for Philippines recovery from COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Pray for Philippines recovery from COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday urged Filipinos to continue praying for the Philippines’ recovery from COVID-19, which has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Use open spaces as a holding area for violators of health protocols – this is one of the recommendations of the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante enters PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante enters PAR


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Dante entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday and was forecast to dump rains over the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Big business organizations in the country are pushing for proposed amendments to the bank secrecy law as the Supreme Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Close to a hundred recruitment agencies, companies and employers in Saudi Arabia have been barred from hiring Filipino w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TUCP hails A1, A4 modification for priority vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TUCP hails A1, A4 modification for priority vaccination


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines  hailed over the weekend the inclusion of outbound overseas Filipino workers ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with