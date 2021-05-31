




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the randomized, double-blind, controlled intervention study on VCO by Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, was published on May 25 in the Journal of Functional Foods.
Presidential Photo

                     

                        

                           
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ranier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil (VCO) in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional food” to help treat probable and suspect cases of COVID-19, has been published in an international journal.



Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the randomized, double-blind, controlled intervention study on VCO by Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, was published on May 25 in the Journal of Functional Foods.



“It is important to have this published in a scientific journal,” Dela Peña said in his weekly Bayanihan report last Friday.



The DOST-FNRI clinical trials covered 57 adults at the Santa Rosa Community Hospital, and the Santa Rosa, Laguna COVID-19 Quarantine Facility in Canossa Institute, who were admitted or isolated for being suspect or probable coronavirus cases.



The main finding of the study declared that VCO had shortened the recovery period for patients by at least five days.



Of the 57 suspected and probable patient-participants, a total of 37 tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 37 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive paticipants, 19 were in the group given meals mixed with VCO, and 18 in the placebo group.



Rowena Cristina Guevara, undersecretary for research and development and chairperson of the Task Group on Vaccine Evaluation and Selection, said with the publication in the international journal, the clinical trials and fundings can be reviewed by the world’s top scientists.



“Being published in the international medical journal means being peer-reviewed and having other scientists affirm that your scientific finding is sound,” Guevara said. “Being reviewed by other scientists is enough. It affirms what DOST has been saying all the time.”



The DOST is also supporting an expansion clinical trials on VCO in Valenzuela and Muntinlupa cities in Metro Manila, which is hoped to wrap up by July.



The clinical trials had earlier faced difficulties in enrolling participants in the Valenzuela City COVID-19 Quarantine Facility and the Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital in the past months since they started the study late last January.



Fortunately, the Muntinlupa City government and the administration of Muntinlupa City’s Ospital ng Muntinlupa agreed to help out.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday reported 7,058 more coronavirus cases along with 139 additional fatalities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target &mdash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target — Robredo


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Realistic targets are okay. But for me, we will do better and act more urgently if we have higher targets."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
An additional 35.5 million workers are expected to be inoculated once supply of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up, following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said some 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante enters PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante enters PAR


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Dante entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday and was forecast to dump rains over the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Big business organizations in the country are pushing for proposed amendments to the bank secrecy law as the Supreme Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Close to a hundred recruitment agencies, companies and employers in Saudi Arabia have been barred from hiring Filipino w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TUCP hails A1, A4 modification for priority vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TUCP hails A1, A4 modification for priority vaccination


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines  hailed over the weekend the inclusion of outbound overseas Filipino workers ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with