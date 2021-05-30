




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ex-DOH chiefs, groups hit moves to ease control policies on tobacco
This undated file photo shows a man smoking a cigarette, part of the tobacco products in the country that government has sought to regulate through banning in public and raising excise tax.
The STAR/file

                     

                        

                           
Ex-DOH chiefs, groups hit moves to ease control policies on tobacco

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 4:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former health secretaries on Sunday led groups in denouncing what they said was the tobacco industry meddling to relax control policies in the country on their products during a health crisis. 



Some 44 groups sought to condemn the tobacco industry's "exploitation" of the coronavirus pandemic through corporate social responsibility and donations, in a bid to "sanitize their name and distract the public from their role in the deaths, injuries, and the ruin of millions, worldwide." 



"Let us be clear: in safeguarding Filipinos' health, tobacco companies are neither allies nor friends," the joint statement read, on the eve of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31.



Doctors Jaime Galvez-Tan, Carmencita Reodocia, Manuel Dayrit, and Pauline Ubial — all who had served at the helm of the Department of Health, were among those who signed the said statement. 



Other signatories were: Dr. Carmelita Canila, who heads the health policy and administration department of the University of the Philippines Manila, public interest law firm ImagineLaw, and groups Philippine Medical Association, Philippine Cancer Society, and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, to name a few. 



The statement mentioned a move to repeal a joint memorandum circular in 2010 by the DOH and the Civil Service Commission. This prohibited government officials from making unnecessary interaction with the tobacco industry and in turn, prevent it from interfering in policymaking.



Groups said the tobacco industry's public relations or CSRs would not hide the negative effects of their products to Filipinos yearly, or 117,000 dying and P210 billion in economic losses from hospitalization and productivity. 



They added that the said industry should be held liable for exposing smokers and non-smokers more to severe COVID-19 symptoms. 



"We urge our government leaders, officials, and legislators to remain steadfast against moves by the tobacco industry and their fronts to ease policies on tobacco control," groups said. "In fact, these policies should be upheld and their implementation strengthened."



Lawyer Anna Bueno in a commentary wrote of documents that would show the tobacco industry's move to advance its interests. Bueno is part of ImagineLaw, the law firm among those signatories to the statement.



The statement continued as stressing that government has the duty to protect the public's health, and this would be at risk should policies against interference are removed or weakened.



"Removing this important wall between the Philippine bureaucracy and tobacco influence is serving Filipinos’ health on a silver platter to the tobacco industry and its profit-driven interests," groups said on the DOH-CSC joint memorandum circular. "We urge our leaders: public health over profit."



In January last year, the STAR citing government figures, reported that a low 4% of the country's smoking population quit the habit, despite official regulations set on tobacco products. 



The Duterte administration had banned smoking in public and hiked excise tax on tobacco in a bid to discourage nicotine addiction.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      SMOKING
                                                      TOBACCO INDUSTRY
                                                      WORLD TOBACCO DAY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MGCQ not an option for NCR Plus in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MGCQ not an option for NCR Plus in June


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Areas currently under general community quarantine cannot yet shift to the more relaxed modified general community quarantine,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reaches 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reaches 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered — official


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Galvez touted the said figure that came nearly three months since the much-needed inoculation efforts in the country beg...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
An additional 35.5 million workers are expected to be inoculated once supply of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up, following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque expresses concern over vaccination complacency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque expresses concern over vaccination complacency


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some people who have been fully vaccinated seem to have become over-confident and lax about following health protocols like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If they want an independent probe, so be it. The PNP is open to that. But as in other cases, the Internal Affairs Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG deploys 50,000 cops, firemen to assist in COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG deploys 50,000 cops, firemen to assist in COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fourth priority group in the vaccination program against COVID-19 is slated to include frontline workers in essential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deployment ban to Saudi lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deployment ban to Saudi lifted


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The temporary suspension on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been lifted with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines protests China&rsquo;s presence near Pag-asa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines protests China’s presence near Pag-asa


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs has lodged another diplomatic protest against China over the continued presence of Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barangay league calls for due process in arrests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barangay league calls for due process in arrests


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police assured the public yesterday that it will uphold the rights of people, including barangay captains,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with