Suspect in 'vaccine for sale' scheme surrenders
A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 5:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the alleged illegal sale of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots surrendered after authorities launched an investigation into the scheme but he maintained he was innocent and denied having connections with local government units.



Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos and his wife Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos identified Kyle Bonifacio as the suspect in a briefing Wednesday. They said Bonifacio voluntarily surrendered.





Bonifacio said he is “confident” that he is innocent and he only showed himself to the public “to put an end to the issue.”



“I just want to say I wasn’t the seller, and the receipt was given to me voluntarily by that person,” he said in Filipino.



Bonifacio, whose father is a barangay councilor, denied that he has connection with local governments.



“I have no connection with the LGU because I am just a student,” he said. He added his father is not involved in the scheme.



Bonifacio, however, refused to provide other details as he asserted he has the right to remain silent.



Investigation



MMDA’s Abalos said Bonifacio will be turned over to the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.



“What is important is we have already solved the problem right now,” he said.



Bonifacio could face estafa, bribery or violation of the Bayanihan Act if found to have violated laws, Abalos said.



After reports of illegal sale of COVID-19 vaccines surfaced, Malacañang urged cities and municipalities Tuesday to pass ordinances that will provide sanctions to individuals who sell COVID-19 vaccines or inoculation slots.



COVID-19 vaccines are only approved for emergency use in the country and cannot be sold commercially. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

