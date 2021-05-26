




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Metro Manila mayors to discuss uniform ordinance vs sale of COVID-19 shots, slots
A resident of San Juan City receives her COVID-19 shot at the Filoil Arena on Monday, May 24, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Metro Manila mayors to discuss uniform ordinance vs sale of COVID-19 shots, slots

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 9:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mayors in the capital region will discuss a possible uniform ordinance that will penalize the sale of coronavirus vaccination slots, the chair of the Metro Manila Council said Wednesday.



“We’ll have a meeting tonight and we’ll tackle that so the ordinance in every Metro Manila city will be uniform, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in Filipino during an interview with GMA 7.





Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged cities and municipalities Tuesday to pass ordinances that will provide sanctions to individuals who sell COVID-19 vaccines or inoculation slots.



Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno signed an ordinance banning the sale of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian issued a warning that anyone involved in those schemes would see the “stiffest penalties imposed.”



Posts on social media claimed vaccines are being sold from P10,000 to P15,000, depending on the brand. COVID-19 vaccines are only approved for emergency use in the country and cannot be sold commercially.



Olivarez said the alleged sale of shots and slots is not happening in Parañaque based on the investigation of the local police. 



‘Full force of law’



The Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are looking into the reported sale of vaccination slots in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said the PNP and the NBI have leads.



“Last night, I was informed of his identity but I cannot divulge it right now… He’s just a private individual,” Abalos said. 



“If this is really true, we will make sure all those involved will really face the full force of the law. They will be charged in court and they will be jailed,” he added.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said the Anti-Cybercrime Group did not find other posts offering the sale of vaccines or vaccination slots. He said the scheme may be a scam targeting specific people or a politically motivated act to discredit the reputation of the local government involved. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the Duterte administration, even Filipino cops have grown fond of blazing it. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go: 10 million vaccines to arrive next month
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Around 10 million doses of COVID vaccines will arrive in the country next month, giving the government sufficient supply for A4 and A5 categories, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO solidarity trials start in Philippines next month &ndash; DOST
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO solidarity trials start in Philippines next month – DOST


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization Solidarity Vaccine Trials that will assess the efficacy and safety of some COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP orders dismissal of QCPD cop who robbed LBC branch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP orders dismissal of QCPD cop who robbed LBC branch


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
PNP identified the personnel as Moises Yango, a police corporal who is a resident of Barangay Sikatuna Village in QC.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PRC breaches 3 million mark in COVID-19 tests conducted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PRC breaches 3 million mark in COVID-19 tests conducted


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Red Cross has conducted over 3 million swab and saliva RT-PCR COVID-19 tests nationwide, an official said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights watchdogs note 'developments' in PNP with Eleazar at helm, hope for sustained reforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights watchdogs note 'developments' in PNP with Eleazar at helm, hope for sustained reforms


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Human rights watchdogs welcomed developments in the Philippine National Police under the helm of the recently-installed chief,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7-day quarantine eyed for vaccinated OFWs, tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7-day quarantine eyed for vaccinated OFWs, tourists


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning overseas Filipino workers as well as foreign tourists will undergo seven days’ quarantine under the proposal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs told: Stop vaccine sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs told: Stop vaccine sale


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang urged local government units to crack down on the “vaccine-for-sale” scheme and pass ordinances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 293 congressmen back Bayanihan 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
293 congressmen back Bayanihan 3


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
House leaders have started deliberating on the proposed P405.6-billion Bayanihan to Arise as One or Bayanihan 3 law with almost...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Physical graduation rites still not allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Physical graduation rites still not allowed


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education reminded public and private elementary and high schools in the country that face-to-face graduation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with