Filinvestâ€™s Andrew Gotianun Jr., 69

MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Gotianun Jr., the eldest son and namesake of the late patriarch of the family behind Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), died yesterday. He was 69.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew “Bibot” Gotianun, Jr. earlier (yesterday), surrounded by his loved ones, after a short bout with a non-COVID malignant illness,” read a statement released by the listed conglomerate.

At the time of his death, Gotianun was vice chairman of Filinvest Land Inc., the property arm of FDC, of which in turn, he was a director.

“He was instrumental in growing the Filinvest Group into the multi-faceted corporation it is today and was a leader in the real estate field,” the statement said.

The Gotianun family said details of a virtual memorial service will be announced soon.

Gotianun’s death comes five years after the passing of Andrew Sr. at the age of 88. In 1988, Andrew Sr. built the Filinvest empire together with his wife Mercedes.

The Filinvest Group is a diversified conglomerate that includes banking through East West Banking Corp.; property through Filinvest Land Inc. and Filinvest Alabang Inc.; power through FDC Utilities Inc.

Andrew Jr. is survived by his siblings Jonathan, chairman of FDC and FLI; Josephine, president and CEO of FDC and FLI; and Michael, a director of both FDC and FLI and vice president at FDC.