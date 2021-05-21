




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SWS: 51% of Filipinos confident in gov't evaluation of COVID-19 jabs
Barangay-assisted registrants are inoculated with AstraZenica vaccines at SM Fairview during the drive thru vaccination program of the Quezon City government on May 18, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
SWS: 51% of Filipinos confident in gov't evaluation of COVID-19 jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 10:04am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Only half of Filipinos expressed confidence in the government’s evaluation of coronavirus vaccines, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.



The poll, conducted from April 28 to May 2, found that 51% of the 1,200 respondents were confident in the country’s vaccine screening process. Thirty-one percent were uncertain, while 17% were not confident.





Confidence in the evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines was highest in Mindanao (58%), followed by Visayas (55%), Metro Manila (49%) and Balance Luzon (47%).



Of those who expressed trust in the government’s assessment of jabs, 58% said they were willing to get inoculated.



The Department of Health has been pointing out that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country are safe and effective. Only vaccines granted emergency use authorization by the country’s Food and Drug Administration can be rolled out in the government’s immunization program.



Before a vaccine can be issued an EUA, it has to go through rigorous evaluation processes involving the Department of Science and Technology, FDA, and various vaccine expert groups.



The vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinovac Biotech, Gamaleya Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson and Bharat Biotech have been cleared for emergency use in the country.



Willingness to get jabbed



The survey also asked respondents if they were willing to be given a COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved by the FDA.



Thirty-two percent said they were inclined to get inoculated, 35% were uncertain and 33% were unwilling.



Personal protection and prevention against COVID-19 were the top reasons of those who were willing to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, those who were uncertain and unwilling about inoculation mentioned the fear of side effects as the reason for their hesitancy.



The proportion of those who want to be vaccinated was highest in the capital region (41%), Mindanao (34%), Visayas (32%) and Balance Luzon (28%).



The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews. It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.



As of May 18, 786,528 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, still far from the government’s target of inoculating 58 million to achieve herd immunity. Meanwhile, 2.5 million have received their first dose.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion endorses vaccine pass to spur domestic tourism
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion endorses vaccine pass to spur domestic tourism


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Business groups are banking on herd immunity and the issuance of vaccine passes to ensure safe reopening of businesses and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd to propose several dates for school opening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd to propose several dates for school opening


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several proposed dates will be submitted to President Duterte on the start of the next school year in the elementary and high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive’s directive is in compliance with the conditions set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections 


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Thursday recorded 6,100 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Economic Cha-cha critical to investments in post-COVID-19 era&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Economic Cha-cha critical to investments in post-COVID-19 era’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will need foreign investments when the country enters the post-pandemic era, a senior House leader said the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ayuda' given for months-long 2020 lockdown lasted barely a month &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ayuda' given for months-long 2020 lockdown lasted barely a month — study


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
While most informal workers received cash aid under SAP, the assistance was only good for one month, said a case study which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private sector jabs arriving next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private sector jabs arriving next month


                              

                                                                  By Czeriza Valencia  |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the private sector are expected to arrive next month, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic slashes OFW deployment by 75%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic slashes OFW deployment by 75%


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a 75-percent drop in the deployment of overseas Filipino workers, an impact assessment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace won&rsquo;t withdraw order on lower rice tariff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace won’t withdraw order on lower rice tariff


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday rejected the call of some senators to withdraw President Duterte’s executive order that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends deployment of nurses to Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends deployment of nurses to Israel


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the prevailing tension in Israel, the Philippine government has deferred the deployment of Filipino caregivers to that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with