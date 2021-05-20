




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace denies confusing WPS policy, says no need to convene National Security Council
This March 7, 2021 photo shows Chinese maritime militia ships moored in line formation at the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
NTF-WPS via Philippine Coast Guard

                     

                        

                           
Palace denies confusing WPS policy, says no need to convene National Security Council

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 4:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There is no need to convene the National Security Council, Malacañang said Thursday as it dismissed calls on the government to come up with a "clear and united" stand on the West Philippine Sea. 



"[T]here is nothing confusing about President [Rodrigo Duterte's] stand on the West Philippine Sea," palace spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino during his regular briefing. 





"Actually, the president already mentioned this to me, and the problem with the [NSC] is that nothing is resolved there when he attends [meetings]," he added. "So, if necessary he is considering inviting former presidents and personalities to have a meeting to discuss the issue." 



Duterte invited former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile to attend a meeting that televised Monday night to discuss the West Philippine Sea. They exchanged compliments throughout their discussion.



Enrile, a former Senate president and former defense secretary to President Ferdinand Marcos, is facing a P172.83-million plunder case at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court. He was granted bail due to his age and health.



Former senator, AFP chief: 'We are confused and that is dangerous' 



He said this in response to former Sen. Rodolfo Biazon who traveled to the Senate Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass a resolution calling for the convening of the NSC in order to address what he called the "confusing" position of the country on the issue. 



"[R]ight now, we are confused and that is dangerous," a statement from Biazon, a former chief of the armed forces, is quoted in a report from the Inquirer. "We are not only confusing ourselves, we are also confusing potential allies in our pursuit of our national interests in the area." 



Biazon also warned that Beijing might "mount a dangerous move" if it believes that Manila has given up its claim in the West Philippine Sea or the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. 



Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday echoed Biazon's call to convene the NSC, saying it is "high time that the whole of government comes up with a clear and united stand on the West Philippine Sea issue." 



"We cannot be divided as a nation when we talk about our sovereignty," she said. "Protecting territorial integrity is so vital to a country's survival that we must not confuse it with friendship or utang na loob (indebtedness)." 



"This is the country's resources we are talking about," Poe stressed.



"There shouldn't be any debate as to whether we should protect it or not. There is only one constitutional answer—we should. The only thing left for us to discuss now is how." 



What is the current stance on the West Philippine Sea? 



Duterte has repeatedly disparaged the country's 2016 arbitral award in the West Philippine Sea. He also insists that asserting the Philippines' claim in the area would lead to war with China, a widely disputed claim.



The president also routinely invokes "utang an loob" or indebtedness to China as he continues to push warmer ties with the regional power. 



Despite this, his alter egos insist that his speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly acknowledging the award is the supreme expression of policy on the issue.



Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana have been outspoken amid Beijing's repeated incursions in the West Philippine Sea, both entering heated word wars with Chinese officials. 



But on Monday, Duterte barred his Cabinet from discussing tensions with China over the West Philippine Sea in public, saying only Roque would be allowed to do so from now on.



Roque later clarified that Locsin, who has told the palace spokesman to "lay off" commenting on foreign policy, would be allowed to discuss the matter in public too. 



The spokesman on Thursday also reiterated the country's stance on the dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea, saying in Filipino: "What cannot be agreed upon, will be set aside first. Things that can be advanced such as trade and investment will be advanced." 



"But we will never give up territory and we will stand and protect national sovereignty and our sovereign rights." 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      GRACE POE
                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      RODOLFO BIAZON
                                                      SENATE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here is a rundown of some of the key arguments in the anti-terrorism law debates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100,000 national ID cards have been released and shipped to registrants nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the concerns over the West Philippine Sea, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed support for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying 500,000 CoronaVac doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:37 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The call lasted for about 20 minutes from 6 p.m., and was to mark the 65th year since the normalization of the two nations'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is leaving it up to the House of Representatives to decide on the impeachment complaint against Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The House human rights committee approved a bill that would ban discrimination based on a wide range of factors including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education on Thursday said it will provide laptops to some 68,500 personnel, as the resumption of in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive’s directive is in compliance with the conditions set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections 


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Thursday recorded 6,100 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with