Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro
The quake's epicenter was located in the municipality of Abra de Ilog.
Phivolcs

Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines -- A magnitude 5.8 shook Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning, state seismologists said.  

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in a bulletin said the quake, tectonic in origin, struck at exactly 9:09 a.m. with a depth of 110 kilometers. 

Its epicenter was located in the municipality of Abra de Ilog.  

Phivolcs warned of aftershocks but also said it expects no damage following the quake. 

The earthquake was also felt in Metro Manila. 

