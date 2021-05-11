MANILA, Philippines — Government lawyers will continue defending the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the seventh setting of oral arguments on the 37 petitions filed against the contentious law.

In last week’s session, the list of justices who interpellated the Office of the Solicitor General lawyers started from the most junior on the SC bench.

Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez started the interpellation, followed by Associate Justices Ricardo Rosario, Samuel Gaerlan, Edgardo Delos Santos and Mario Lopez — the last to have quizzed the assistant solicitors general on Tuesday.

There are at least eight justices who have yet to grill the government lawyers.

As with the fifth setting, Assistant Solicitors General Raymund Rigodona and Marissa Galandines responded to the justices’ questions. Solicitor General Jose Calida again did not face the justices during interpellation.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon was also not called in to take questions from the magistrates. Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang on the May 27 session of oral arguments noted she has questions for Esperon.

If the magistrates finish their interpellation of OSG lawyers on Tuesday, designated amici curiae or “friends of court” will deliver their statements. Retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza were called in to help the SC dispose issues raised at the debates.

Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.