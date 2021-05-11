#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 7

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government lawyers will continue defending the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the seventh setting of oral arguments on the 37 petitions filed against the contentious law.

In last week’s session, the list of justices who interpellated the Office of the Solicitor General lawyers started from the most junior on the SC bench.

Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez started the interpellation, followed by Associate Justices Ricardo Rosario, Samuel Gaerlan, Edgardo Delos Santos and Mario Lopez — the last to have quizzed the assistant solicitors general on Tuesday.

There are at least eight justices who have yet to grill the government lawyers.

As with the fifth setting, Assistant Solicitors General Raymund Rigodona and Marissa Galandines responded to the justices’ questions. Solicitor General Jose Calida again did not face the justices during interpellation.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon was also not called in to take questions from the magistrates. Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang on the May 27 session of oral arguments noted she has questions for Esperon.

If the magistrates finish their interpellation of OSG lawyers on Tuesday, designated amici curiae or “friends of court” will deliver their statements. Retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza were called in to help the SC dispose issues raised at the debates.

Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The government wants a refund of the more than $21 million it paid to a foreign contractor who was supposed to install free...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;14-day quarantine for resort guests&rsquo;
‘14-day quarantine for resort guests’
By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The hundreds who flouted strict quarantine rules to visit a popular resort in Caloocan City on Mother’s Day last Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive last night will be distributed in the National Capital Region and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
17 hours ago
The delivery is a donation from the WHO-led initiative, and is not yet a direct purchase by the government.
Headlines
fbfb
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Canlas, vice chairperson of of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), was among those arrested in simultaneous police operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Jet ski brag got Duterte 'quite a number' of votes too, Lacson points out
Jet ski brag got Duterte 'quite a number' of votes too, Lacson points out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Duterte made the boast at a televised campaign debate and in response to a fisherman asking what candidates could do to protect...
Headlines
fbfb
'Air of arrogance' in keeping Parlade as spokesperson will &lsquo;cost&rsquo; NTF-ELCAC &mdash; Lacson
'Air of arrogance' in keeping Parlade as spokesperson will ‘cost’ NTF-ELCAC — Lacson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"The fact of the matter is, he has not been eased out," Lacson said. "It comes off to us as a bit arrogant and...it will...
Headlines
fbfb
Toxics watchdog discovers lead-containing spray paints amid ban
Toxics watchdog discovers lead-containing spray paints amid ban
2 hours ago
“The presence of non-compliant products in the market, including imported ones, stresses the need for further measures...
Headlines
fbfb
'Intersex' excluded from definition of sex in draft anti-discrimination bill
'Intersex' excluded from definition of sex in draft anti-discrimination bill
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Including intersex in the definition of sex would have been a landmark recognition of intersex people in legislation, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
By Jonathan de Santos | 6 hours ago
"Maniwala sa jet ski p**," the official transcript quotes him as saying.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with