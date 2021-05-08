#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
2M more doses of AstraZenecaâ€™s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines
A file photo taken on February 6, 2021 shows a box containing vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, on the start of a vaccination campaign for health workers with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.
AFP/Alain Jocard

2M more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot arrive in Philippines

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 1:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Saturday afternoon 2,030,400 more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility arrived, bringing the total number of vaccine doses in the country to around 7.5 million.

The vaccine doses landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila onboard the Singapore Airlines flight SQ 910.

The government has yet to announce how the vaccine doses will be distributed, although it is expected that a portion of these shots will be allotted as the second dose for the thousands who have earlier received their first AstraZeneca jab.

A day before the arrival of the shots, the Department of Health announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine can again be used by those aged 18 and above after halting the administration of the shots to those 60 and below due to concerns over very rare blood clots after vaccination.

The AstraZeneca shot, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was found to be 70% effective on average.

The jabs only need to be stored at around 2°C, which is the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the country.

The Philippines has one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and is counting on a massive vaccination campaign to end it.

Vaccination, however, has been slow with only over 1.8 million people getting their first dose and over 421,000 people being fully vaccinated two months into the immunization program which began in March. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
19 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea &lsquo;possession&rsquo;
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea ‘possession’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
With a verbal square-off with President Duterte now out of the question following the latter’s change of heart, retired...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
After the 10th day, inbound travelers will be endorsed to their respective local governments to complete the mandatory 14-day...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The AstraZeneca vaccine can again be used for those below 60 years old, the Department of Health announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Officials brainstorm to achieve herd immunity by yearend
Officials brainstorm to achieve herd immunity by yearend
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
To achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by yearend, the government needs P110 billion to procure more vaccines until 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
14 hours ago
Minors aged 15 to 17 will be allowed to go out of their houses, but only to register for the Philippine Identification System,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The country’s trade of goods jumped in March from February, with both imports and exports posting significant upticks...
Headlines
fbfb
Bayanihan 3 bill includes P54 billion for retired soldiers
Bayanihan 3 bill includes P54 billion for retired soldiers
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The proposed Bayanihan 3 law in the House of Representatives, meant to provide cash aid or ayuda for all Filipinos, will include...
Headlines
fbfb
Electricity rates up this month
Electricity rates up this month
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Rates of Manila Electric Co. slightly rose this month due to higher generation and transmission charges, and as it completed...
Headlines
fbfb
Bill on disease control center pushed
By Paolo Romero | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
There is a need to create a government agency that will assume the responsibility of protecting the lives of millions of Filipinos by monitoring, tracking, responding to and mitigating outbreaks of infectious diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with