#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
LGUs, police to adjust policies again as Duterte orders arrests for improper mask use
This undated photo shows curfew violators in Manila's Sampaloc District.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

LGUs, police to adjust policies again as Duterte orders arrests for improper mask use

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government will confer with the Philippine National Police and local government units to adjust ordinances to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to arrest those wearing face mask improperly.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart" that they will sit with PNP leadership and LGUs "to determine the parameters of the presidential directive."

"We will have to reconcile this also with the various ordinances that were issued by different LGUs," he added.

In a recorded address aired on Wednesday night, Duterte ordered police to arrest those not wearing face masks properly in public and detain them for nine hours.

“My orders to the police are those who are not wearing their masks properly in order to protect the public—because if not, if you cannot defend the public—to arrest them and detain them, investigate why they are doing it. They have nine hours,” he said.

Under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, authorities must deliver detained persons to judicial authorities, for filing of complaints, within 12 hours for crimes punishable by light penalties; 18 for crimes punishable by correctional penalties and 36 hours for offenses punishable by afflictive penalties.

Malaya explained that LGUs have different ordinances and sanctions on directives issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the policy-making body during the pandemic. 

LGUs imposed warnings or fines, and arrests are only allowed when there is resistance to authorities, added the DILG official.

But Malaya acknowledged that in implementing Duterte’s order, the DILG must also account for detention spaces.

“If we do make arrests, we would also need to prepare our detention cells because there may be a larger number of people detained than before,” he added.

In July 2020, the DILG had to seek help from the Supreme Court to order that newly-arrested persons be brought to police station holding cells to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bureau of Jail Management and Penology jails.

Detention space and community service

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra was asked for comment on Duterte’s directive but he has yet to reply.

Guevarra in April said he recommended to local government units to impose community service on “quarantine violators” instead of imprisonment.

After a year of arrests for “non-cooperation” and disobedience raps, the DOJ chief said local ordinances would serve as a better legal basis on enforcing health protocols as “these are very direct to the point.”

"For statutes like mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases, there is a provision on non-cooperation, but you know it does not exactly fit the bill, it is not very exact to the actual violation," he said in English and Filipino.

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 23 hours ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario hit back at President Duterte over his remarks that he did not promise...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3&rsquo;
‘All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3’
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
All 110 million Filipinos will receive “ayuda” or cash aid of P2,000 each under the Bayanihan to Arise as One...
Headlines
fbfb
Eleazar is next PNP chief
Eleazar is next PNP chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is the next chief of the 200,000-strong Philippine National Police, Interior and Local Government...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA grants EUA to Moderna jab
FDA grants EUA to Moderna jab
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna in the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Customs seizes 20,000 ivermectin tablets, other drugs at NAIA
Customs seizes 20,000 ivermectin tablets, other drugs at NAIA
24 minutes ago
BOC said the tablets were concealed in the inner part of the shipment and were covered by other declared regulated items...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Frustrated by criticism of his vaccination with a COVID-19 jab not yet approved for the public, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe pushed on killing of ex-NUJP director
House probe pushed on killing of ex-NUJP director
3 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to investigate the killing of Pilar, Capiz municipal administrator...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Five arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Five arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday said five passengers with a travel history to India have tested positive for COVID-...
Headlines
fbfb
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
7 hours ago
"Actually, I'll tell you to give it to me, I'll tell you son of a bitch it's just a piece of paper. I'll throw that in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with