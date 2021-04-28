#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Only hospitals with special permits can give ivermectin for COVID-19
Undated photo of Ivermictin capsules.
Interaksyon/FDA/Released

DOH: Only hospitals with special permits can give ivermectin for COVID-19

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Only hospitals given special permits to use ivermectin for limited use can give the anti-parasitic drug to COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health stressed after two lawmakers, who are not medical professionals, announced their plan to distribute the anti-parasitic drug to the public.

In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also emphasized there is a “low quality of evidence” to support the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Vergeire said only hospitals given compassionate special permits (CSP) by the country’s Food and Drug Administration can use ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. To date, five hospitals have received the permit to use the unregistered drug for limited off-label use.

“Bukod dito sa mga hospital na nakakuha ng CSP ay wala pa hong iba na pwedeng mag-distribute o pwedeng magpamigay nitong gamot na ito dahil nga po hindi ito rehistrado,” she said.

(Aside from hospitals that have received CSP, no other can distribute ivermectin because it is unregistered.)

The department earlier said that those who are giving away ivermectin are violating the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, which prohibits the distribution and promotion of unregistered medical products in the Philippines.

‘Ivermectin Pan-Three’

Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list) and Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) said they would launch an “Ivermectin Pan-three” — a play on community pantries — on Thursday to distribute the anti-parasitic drug to the “poorest of the poor.”

The beneficiaries will get at least three tablets of the drug, which is only registered for human use in the Philippines in the form of a topical cream.

The lawmakers said they will be assisted by medical professionals from the Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines, which has been advocating the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 despite thin scientific evidence on its efficacy.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo told Philstar.com the planned distribution of ivermectin is legal as long as doctors are present to check patients and prescribe the drug.

Scant evidence

Medical societies in the country, which examined ivermectin trials across the globe, said there is insufficient evidence to recommend the use of the drug in the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

They also suggested against its use for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-1, citing very low quality of evidence.

“These are all conditional recommendations because of the very low quality of evidence that is existing right now internationally,” Vergeire said.

The World Health Organization does not recommend ivermectin on COVID-19 patients except in the context of clinical trial.

That said, dozens of clinical trials on its use for the treatment of COVID-19 are ongoing worldwide. The country will also study the drug upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte. — with report from Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
5 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
6 hours ago
"Maria Ressa's unerring fight for freedom of expression is an example for many journalists around the world," jury chair Marilu...
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills
DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills
1 hour ago
"They can say what they want from the Chinese mainland; we continue to assert from our waters by right of international law...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for &lsquo;automatic travel bans&rsquo;
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for ‘automatic travel bans’
2 hours ago
"Rather than collecting variants, the IATF should have long ago established protocols and guidelines on imposing automatic...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
2 hours ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Logistical challenges again hampered the delivery of the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V,...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with