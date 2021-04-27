De Lima's doctors say medical tests show no signs of stroke

MANILA, Philippines — Detained senator Leila de Lima's office on Tuesday said her doctors saw no signs of stroke from tests conducted during her medical furlough.

The lawmaker returned to Camp Crame this morning after spending three days at the Manila Doctors Hospital. She was allowed by court to rule out symptoms which she had exhibited since April 20.

In a release, her office said her migraine headaches were due to "hot environment, poor ventilation and noise" which doctors associated with vertigo and hypertension.

De Lima, 61, has been behind bars for more than four years on drug-related charges that she has long described as political persecution for being a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Doctors said vertigo is already an existing health condition of the senator. Other diagnostic tests also revealed "no serious adverse findings."

"To ensure the non-recurrence of the above health condition, one of the recommendations of her medical team is to increase ventilation in her detention quarters, which is poorly ventilated and absorbs the summer heat," her office said, adding that more tests should be done if the complaints reoccur.

De Lima's blood pressure and sugar level should also be monitoring regularly, and was told to avoid stress. To which, she was quoted to have said: 'How can I avoid stress, especially during these very trying times?"

Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura of the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 had directed De Lima's office to turn in a written report on her medical status by the end of her furlough.

The lawmaker was cleared in one drug case in February. She faces two more before RTC Branches 256 and 205. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Kristine Joy Patag