De Lima discharged from hospital after three-day medical furlough

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima on Tuesday morning was discharged from the hospital after her three-day emergency medical furlough.

The senator left the Manila Doctors Hospital at around 9:00 a.m. and traveled back to the Philippine National Police’s headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

De Lima went on a three-day emergency medical furlough, which started on Saturday morning, to rule out a possible case of mild stroke.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 and 205 last week allowed De Lima to go on an emergency medical furlough for three days.

De Lima has two drug-related charges pending before the two courts. She was acquitted in one case in February.

In the Very Urgent Motion for Medical Furlough the senator filed, De Lima told the courts that her on-call physician advised her to seek further medical examination in relation to symptoms she has been experiencing since April 20.

The senator said she experienced bouts of headaches and persistent generalized weakness. Examination of Dr. Meophilia Santos-Cao showed that De Lima may have suffered a mild stroke. “Hence the urgent and extremely important need to rule out a cerebrovascular accident,” she added.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura directed De Lima to submit a written report on her medical status before the end of her three-day medical furlough.

“Should the diagnosis require the subsequent confinement of accused De Lima, her counsels are further directed to submit a separate motion therefore supported by necessary medical abstract/certificate of accused De Lima’s physicians copy furnished the Prosecution,” Buenaventura added.

Both courts also ordered the PNP leadership, officers in charge of the Custodial Service Unit or jail warden to submit a report of compliance to the furlough to them within five days after the medical examination. — Kristine Joy Patag