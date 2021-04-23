#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
NDRRMC: Agri damage due to Bising now at P218 million
Personnel of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office monitor the movement of Typhoon Bising as it moves inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, April 19, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

NDRRMC: Agri damage due to Bising now at P218 million

Mikhail Flores (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural damage incurred due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising has reached P218 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest report.

As of Friday at 8 a.m., the NDRRMC noted that damage to crops in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions due to Bising rose to P218,288,528,50. Infrastructure damage remains unchanged, pegged at P10.55 million.

The agency also monitored more houses were damaged due to the typhoon. As of April 23, 94 houses were reported totally wrecked, while 1,374 residences in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions were partially damaged.

As of Thursday night, state weather bureau Pagasa lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals in any area of the country.

Its latest 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday, weather forecasters located the typhoon at 715 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes or 715 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. Bising is expected to continue to weaken into severe tropical storm category in the afternoon, into tropical storm category on Saturday before becoming an extratropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

More than 300,000 persons affected

The NDRRMC also reported that the number of affected families rose to 75,448 or 302,564 persons in 1,030 barangays in regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

Of these, 2,780 families or 12,228 persons are currently taking refuge in 170 evacuation centers while the remaining 4,479 families or 17,779 are seeking shelter with relatives and or friends.

The government has also moved 44,959 families or 170,500 persons in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions for pre-emptive evacuation.

The casualty count of four dead and 13 injured remains unchanged since Thursday’s data.

The NDRRMC said two from Bicol Region were hurt, while one from Central Visayas was injured. Three people from the Eastern Visayas region were also hurt in separate incidents.

In the Zamboanga Peninsula region, a total of seven people were hurt. Five of them are from Matanao, Davao del Sur and were injured after a tree collapsed. Two others who were hurt from the same region are from Hagonoy, Davao del Sur. — Kristine Joy Patag

BISING NDRRMC
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 23, 2021 - 11:10am

Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

April 23, 2021 - 11:10am

Typhoon Bising slightly weakens as it moves away from the landmass of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

At 10 a.m., Bising was located 715 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes or 715 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with winds of 120 kh and gusts of up to 150 kph. It is moving northeastward at 25 kph.

"Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 320 km from the center of the typhoon. Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center of the typhoon," PAGASA says.

April 22, 2021 - 11:54am

Typhoon Bising maintains its strength while moving to the east of Batanes.

State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted Signal No. 1 over Isabela and other areas of Cagayan while the alert is still up in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

At 10 a.m., Bising was located 375 km east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 320 km east of Basco, Batanes with winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving north northwest at 10 kph.

April 22, 2021 - 7:11am

Typhoon Bising weakens as it decelerates over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says Thursday morning.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually weaken and to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Friday.

At 4 a.m., Bising was located 350 km east of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 150 kph and gusts of 185 kph. It is moving northward at 10 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over: 

  • Batanes
  • the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City) including Babuyan Islands
  • the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
April 21, 2021 - 11:12am

Seven areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 as Typhoon Bising slows down while maintaining its strength.

At 10 a.m., Bising was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph. It is moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Areas under Signal No. 1:

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)
  • the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)
  • the eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)
  • the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)
April 21, 2021 - 7:17am

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 is still hoisted over the eastern parts of Cagayan and Isabela as Typhoon Bising continues to move over the Philippine Sea.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone will gradually weaken as it moves away from landmass throughout Thursday and Friday.

At 4 a.m., Bising was spotted 395 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum winds of 175 kph and 215 kph.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara top pick for president, Isko for VP &ndash; Pulse
Sara top pick for president, Isko for VP – Pulse
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno were still the most preferred candidates for president and vice...
Headlines
fbfb
Five Philippine universities enter THE Impact Rankings
Five Philippine universities enter THE Impact Rankings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila University emerged as the top higher education institution in the Philippines in terms of actions taken...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte skipping ASEAN summit on Myanmar
Duterte skipping ASEAN summit on Myanmar
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte won’t be able to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta, Indonesia...
Headlines
fbfb
Chua named NEDA chief
Chua named NEDA chief
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed National Economic and Development Authority acting director-general Karl Chua as chief of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PhilHealth told: Don&rsquo;t delay reimbursing hospitals
PhilHealth told: Don’t delay reimbursing hospitals
2 hours ago
Reimbursement applications with PhilHealth have reached P26 to P28 billion as of December 2020, Private Hospitals Association...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospitals in NCR Plus commit more ICU beds
Hospitals in NCR Plus commit more ICU beds
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Hospitals in the National Capital Region Plus have vowed to allocate additional intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients,...
Headlines
fbfb
Earth Day: Dispose of face masks properly
Earth Day: Dispose of face masks properly
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang reminded the public to dispose of used face masks properly as the world celebrated Earth Day yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Romualdez presents credentials to Saint Kitts and Nevis
Romualdez presents credentials to Saint Kitts and Nevis
13 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez virtually presented his credentials last April 21 to Samuel Weymouth...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace downplays dip in press freedom rank
Palace downplays dip in press freedom rank
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with