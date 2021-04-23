NDRRMC: Agri damage due to Bising now at P218 million
MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural damage incurred due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising has reached P218 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest report.
As of Friday at 8 a.m., the NDRRMC noted that damage to crops in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions due to Bising rose to P218,288,528,50. Infrastructure damage remains unchanged, pegged at P10.55 million.
The agency also monitored more houses were damaged due to the typhoon. As of April 23, 94 houses were reported totally wrecked, while 1,374 residences in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions were partially damaged.
As of Thursday night, state weather bureau Pagasa lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals in any area of the country.
Its latest 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday, weather forecasters located the typhoon at 715 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes or 715 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. Bising is expected to continue to weaken into severe tropical storm category in the afternoon, into tropical storm category on Saturday before becoming an extratropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.
More than 300,000 persons affected
The NDRRMC also reported that the number of affected families rose to 75,448 or 302,564 persons in 1,030 barangays in regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.
Of these, 2,780 families or 12,228 persons are currently taking refuge in 170 evacuation centers while the remaining 4,479 families or 17,779 are seeking shelter with relatives and or friends.
The government has also moved 44,959 families or 170,500 persons in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions for pre-emptive evacuation.
The casualty count of four dead and 13 injured remains unchanged since Thursday’s data.
The NDRRMC said two from Bicol Region were hurt, while one from Central Visayas was injured. Three people from the Eastern Visayas region were also hurt in separate incidents.
In the Zamboanga Peninsula region, a total of seven people were hurt. Five of them are from Matanao, Davao del Sur and were injured after a tree collapsed. Two others who were hurt from the same region are from Hagonoy, Davao del Sur. — Kristine Joy Patag
Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021
7:00 AM, 16 April 2021
At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S
Typhoon Bising slightly weakens as it moves away from the landmass of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 715 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes or 715 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with winds of 120 kh and gusts of up to 150 kph. It is moving northeastward at 25 kph.
"Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 320 km from the center of the typhoon. Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center of the typhoon," PAGASA says.
Typhoon Bising maintains its strength while moving to the east of Batanes.
State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted Signal No. 1 over Isabela and other areas of Cagayan while the alert is still up in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 375 km east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 320 km east of Basco, Batanes with winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving north northwest at 10 kph.
Typhoon Bising weakens as it decelerates over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says Thursday morning.
The tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually weaken and to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Friday.
At 4 a.m., Bising was located 350 km east of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 150 kph and gusts of 185 kph. It is moving northward at 10 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:
- Batanes
- the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City) including Babuyan Islands
- the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
Seven areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 as Typhoon Bising slows down while maintaining its strength.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph. It is moving northwestward at 10 kph.
Areas under Signal No. 1:
- Batanes
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)
- the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)
- the eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)
- the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 is still hoisted over the eastern parts of Cagayan and Isabela as Typhoon Bising continues to move over the Philippine Sea.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone will gradually weaken as it moves away from landmass throughout Thursday and Friday.
At 4 a.m., Bising was spotted 395 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum winds of 175 kph and 215 kph.
