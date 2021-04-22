#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
NDRRMC: 4 dead, 13 hurt due to 'Bising'
Personnel of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office monitor the movement of Typhoon Bising as it moves inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, April 19, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

NDRRMC: 4 dead, 13 hurt due to 'Bising'

(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — At least four people have died and 13 others were injured due to Typhoon Bising, latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its situation report as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the NDRRMC said the casualties are from Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula regions.

The number of affected families also rose to 60,601 families or 235,752 persons from the 965 barangays regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Central Visayas and Caraga regions.

Some 4,511 families or 18,603 persons are seeking temporary shelter in in 252 evacuation centers, while 6,269 families or 24,470 persons are taking refuge with relatives or friends.

As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said the government has pre-emptively evacuated 44,397 families or 169,072 persons preemptively evacuated in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

State weather bureau Pagasa, in its 11 a.m. bulletin, said Bising continues to maintain its strength as it moves north-northeastward east of Batanes. The typhoon was located at 320 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m.

Only Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

More than P211 million in agricultural damage

The NDRRMC also reported that agricultural damage in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions has now ballooned to P211,663,400.50. Infrastructure damage remains pegged at P10.55 million.

The disaster agency also said they monitored 1,030 houses damaged due to the typhoon. Of these, 86 were reported as totally wrecked while 944 were partially damaged.

A total of P171,156.20 worth of assistance has also been provided, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, to affected families in Bicol. — Kristine Joy Patag

BISING NDRRMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The US State Department has urged its citizens not to travel to the Philippines, citing health concerns due to COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
'Sayang lang pera&rsquo;: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
'Sayang lang pera’: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Two senators on Wednesday night revived proposals to defund the government's anti-communist task force after one of its red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Third hospital receives special permit to use ivermectin
Third hospital receives special permit to use ivermectin
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted yet another private hospital a compassionate special permit to use anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We decided to close the community pantry because my family is worried that we might be red-tagged," the post by Arellano...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism body&rsquo;s safe travels stamp
LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism body’s safe travels stamp
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
A total of 33 Department of Tourism-accredited accommodation establishments have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Special probe into Calabarzon killings depend on parties' willingness to cooperate
Guevarra: Special probe into Calabarzon killings depend on parties' willingness to cooperate
5 hours ago
“The justice secretary explained to them how the special investigation under AO 35 would proceed and emphasized that...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups seek CHR resolution on world's first climate change, human rights inquiry
Groups seek CHR resolution on world's first climate change, human rights inquiry
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The petitioners said the findings of the CHR are expected to provide an unprecedented basis for future climate justice litigation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with