NDRRMC: 4 dead, 13 hurt due to 'Bising'

MANILA, Philippines — At least four people have died and 13 others were injured due to Typhoon Bising, latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its situation report as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the NDRRMC said the casualties are from Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula regions.

The number of affected families also rose to 60,601 families or 235,752 persons from the 965 barangays regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Central Visayas and Caraga regions.

Some 4,511 families or 18,603 persons are seeking temporary shelter in in 252 evacuation centers, while 6,269 families or 24,470 persons are taking refuge with relatives or friends.

As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said the government has pre-emptively evacuated 44,397 families or 169,072 persons preemptively evacuated in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

State weather bureau Pagasa, in its 11 a.m. bulletin, said Bising continues to maintain its strength as it moves north-northeastward east of Batanes. The typhoon was located at 320 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m.

Only Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

More than P211 million in agricultural damage

The NDRRMC also reported that agricultural damage in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions has now ballooned to P211,663,400.50. Infrastructure damage remains pegged at P10.55 million.

The disaster agency also said they monitored 1,030 houses damaged due to the typhoon. Of these, 86 were reported as totally wrecked while 944 were partially damaged.

A total of P171,156.20 worth of assistance has also been provided, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, to affected families in Bicol. — Kristine Joy Patag