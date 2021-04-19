NDRRMC: More than 68,000 evacuated in Bicol, Eastern Visayas due to 'Bising'

MANILA, Philippines — More than 68,000 people in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions were asked to flee their homes due to Typhoon Bising, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

In its latest situation report on Monday morning, the NDRRMC said 18,467 families or 68,490 persons in the two regions were pre-emptively evacuated.

The council also said it monitored 22 barangays flooded in Eastern Visayas region, with two road sections and one bridge not passable in the same area.

There was also reported power interruption in Pillar, Cebu and in Tacloban City, Babatngon and Palo in Leyte. In, Eastern Samar the interruption in electricity supply was reported provide-wide, while 13 localities in Southern Leyte also experience the same.

State weather bureau Pagasa said that as of 10 a.m., Bising was located at 235 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 360 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said eight areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while Signal No. 1 is hoisted on 16 areas.

More than 2,700 passengers stranded

A separate report from the Philippine Coast Guard said that it monitored 2,736 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers; 896 rolling cargoes and 61 vessels stranded in four regions.

The PCG also said while 67 vessels and 54 motorbancas are taking shelter amid Typhoon Bising.

Most of the stranded passengers, 1,206 people, are in the ten ports in the Eastern Visayas region. The PCG also said 17 vessels and 525 rolling cargoes are also stranded, while 15 vessels and eight motorbancas meanwhile are taking shelter in ports.

In the Bicol region, 959 passengers, seven vessels and 324 rolling cargoes are stranded, while 27 vessels and five motorbancas are taking shelter.

There are 466 passengers and 184 rolling cargoes are stranded, and 19 vessels and 22 motorbancas are taking shelter, in the North Eastern Mindanao region.

Meanwhile in the Central Visayas region, the PCG monitored 105 stranded passengers, 25 vessels and 48 rolling cargoes are stranded, while six vessels and 19 motorbancas are taking shelter. The NDRRMC said 17 sea trips were also cancelled in this region. — Kristine Joy Patag