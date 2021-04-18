#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PAGASA: 'Bising' slightly weakens, slows down
This satellite image shows Typhoon Bising, which PAGASA said has slightly weakened and slowed down on Sunday afternoon
RAMMB

PAGASA: 'Bising' slightly weakens, slows down

(Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday afternoon said Typhoon "Bising" (international name Surigae) slightly weakened and slowed down as it moved toward east of Catanduanes.

The weather bureau in its 5 p.m. forecast said Bising now has a maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 250 kph.

It was last seen at 290 km east of Virac in Catanduanes, and decelerated to 15 kph at a west northwestward direction.

PAGASA's warning of moderate to heavy with ocassional intense rains remains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region, as well as in Northern Samar.

"Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," it said.

The agency warned too of "destructive typhoon-force winds" that could extend outward up to 110 km from the center of the typhoon.

Bising will continue to move northwestward and is seen to slow down as it shifts to a more northward direction by Sunday night or Monday morning.

By afternoon of April 18, the following areas are still under PAGASA's Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 2 (61-120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

  • Catanduanes
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar

Signal No. 1 (30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Luzon:

  • Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Burias and Ticlao Islands

Visayas:

  • Biliran, Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao:

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Siargao Islands 
  • Bucas Grande Islands

Coast Guard: 2,055 stranded in ports

In a release, the Philippine Coast Guard sa 2,055 individuals are stranded across Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Central Visayas and North Eastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m. today.

Some 890 rolling cargoes and 16 vessels are also stranded, while 48 vessels and 26 motorbancas are taking shelter due to Bising.

PAGASA said too that the following sea conditions will be felt in these areas due to Bising:

  • Very rough to very high seas in northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas
  • Rough to very high seas over eastern seaboard of Luzon
  • Rough to very rough seas over eastern seaboard of Caraga, northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon 
  • Rough seas over eastern seaboard of Davao region 
  • Moderate to rough seas over western seaboard of Central Luzon 

Standby funds, response teams ready

Malacañang on Sunday afternoon said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has a standby fund of over P556 million in its offices, as well as more than 370,000 family food packs for those possibly affected.

Disaster response officials have yet to come up with a figure on how many families have been evacuated so far. But the agency said pre-emptive evacuations were carried out in Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon as well as in Northern and Eastern Samar.

Government said too that the Department of Health is ready to deploy emergency response teams and has prepared medical and COVID-19-related supplies.

"Our concern is the safety of everyone," said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement. "We therefore ask our people to remain alert and vigilant, cooperate with authorities and continue to observe minimum public health standards for protection against COVID-19."

Forecast Positions:

  • Monday afternoon: 555 km East of Infanta, Quezon
  • Tuesday afternoon: 500 km East of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Wednesday afternoon: 495 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Thursday afternoon: 490 km East of Basco, Batanes
  • Friday afternoon: 945 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

BICOL REGION DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Bising.
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto admits taking Ivermectin
Sotto admits taking Ivermectin
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III admitted yesterday taking locally-made Ivermectin as a preventive regimen against COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
play
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
3 hours ago
"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation...
Headlines
fbfb
Galvez hits hoarding of limited vaccines
Galvez hits hoarding of limited vaccines
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has denounced the reported hoarding of limited COVID-19 vaccines, saying, “it does not...
Headlines
fbfb
'Bising' maintains strength as it moves toward Sorsogon
'Bising' maintains strength as it moves toward Sorsogon
7 hours ago
Typhoon "Bising" (international name Surigae) kept its strength as it approaches Sorsogon, PAGASA said on Sunday noon.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Community [pantries are] an act of resistance against government neglect and indifference."
Headlines
fbfb
Art raffle raises funds for forest rangers in Philippines' biggest critical habitat
Art raffle raises funds for forest rangers in Philippines' biggest critical habitat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for forest rangers to protect one of the country’s last wild places and the...
Headlines
fbfb
Check pandemic response reports vs actual situation, Robredo urges gov't
Check pandemic response reports vs actual situation, Robredo urges gov't
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Perhaps they don't realize that the realities on the ground are different. If only the government was more aware of the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo on self-quarantine as bodyguard gets COVID-19
Robredo on self-quarantine as bodyguard gets COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will undergo quarantine after a close-in security tested positive for COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
DFA chief lauds PCG&rsquo;s &lsquo;serious patrolling&rsquo; in West Philippine Sea
DFA chief lauds PCG’s ‘serious patrolling’ in West Philippine Sea
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday welcomed the “serious patrolling” being carried out by...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with