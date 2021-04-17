Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as ‘Bising’ strengthens
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) continues to gather strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea.
Bising, last spotted 705 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte moving west northwestward at 20 kph, now packs winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.
The tropical cyclone is expected to reach its peak intensity by Sunday, PAGASA said.
Signal warnings
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas:
- Luzon
- Central and eastern portions of Sorsogon
- Castilla
- Magallanes
- Matnog
- Juban
- Irosin
- Bulan
- Santa Magdalena
- Bulusan
- Barcelona
- Casiguran
- Gubat
- Prieto Diaz
- Sorsogon City
- Eastern portion of Albay
- Manito
- Legazpi City
- Santo Domingo
- Malilipot
- Bacacay
- Tabaco City
- Rapu-Rapu
- Malinaw
- Tiwi
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur
- Presentacion
- Caramoan
- Garchitorena
- Catanduanes
- Central and eastern portions of Sorsogon
- Visayas
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Camotes Islands
- Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)
- Surigao del Sur
What to expect
Areas under Signal No. 1 can expect winds of 30 kph to 60 kph or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.
PAGASA said it might raise Signal No. 1 over the eastern portion of Masbate, the northern portion of Cebu, and the other localities of Albay and Camarines Sur before noon.
Heavy rainfall on Sunday over the following areas:
- Eastern Visayas
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Camotes Islands
Rough to very rough seas in the eastern seaboards of:
- Bicol region
- Eastern Visayas
- Caraga
- Davao region
