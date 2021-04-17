#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as âBisingâ strengthens
Satellite image captured on April 17, 2021 shows Typhoon Bising.
PAGASA

Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as ‘Bising’ strengthens

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) continues to gather strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

Bising, last spotted 705 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte moving west northwestward at 20 kph, now packs winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

The tropical cyclone is expected to reach its peak intensity by Sunday, PAGASA said.

Signal warnings

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

  • Luzon
    • Central and eastern portions of Sorsogon
      • Castilla
      • Magallanes
      • Matnog
      • Juban
      • Irosin
      • Bulan
      • Santa Magdalena
      • Bulusan
      • Barcelona
      • Casiguran
      • Gubat
      • Prieto Diaz
      • Sorsogon City
    • Eastern portion of Albay
      • Manito
      • Legazpi City
      • Santo Domingo
      • Malilipot
      • Bacacay
      • Tabaco City
      • Rapu-Rapu
      • Malinaw
      • Tiwi
    • Eastern portion of Camarines Sur
      • Presentacion
      • Caramoan
      • Garchitorena
    • Catanduanes
  • Visayas
    • Northern Samar
    • Samar
    • Eastern Samar
    • Biliran
    • Leyte
    • Southern Leyte
    • Camotes Islands
  • Mindanao
    • Dinagat Islands
    • Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)
    • Surigao del Sur

What to expect

Areas under Signal No. 1 can expect winds of 30 kph to 60 kph or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.

PAGASA said it might raise Signal No. 1 over the eastern portion of Masbate, the northern portion of Cebu, and the other localities of Albay and Camarines Sur before noon.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday over the following areas:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Camotes Islands

Rough to very rough seas in the eastern seaboards of:

  • Bicol region
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Caraga
  • Davao region
     

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOJ indicts Sandra Cam, son and 5 others over 2019 killing of Masbate vice mayor
DOJ indicts Sandra Cam, son and 5 others over 2019 killing of Masbate vice mayor
19 hours ago
State prosecutors found probable cause to charge Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam and her...
Headlines
fbfb
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
Following heavy backlash on social media, ABS-CBN News Channel has ended its partnership with Chinatown News TV and will no...
Headlines
fbfb
TUCP backs calls for China pullout from reef
TUCP backs calls for China pullout from reef
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines supports the statements of Secretaries Delfin Lorenzana and Teodoro Locsin Jr....
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto suspects election fundraiser in rush to lower tariffs
Sotto suspects election fundraiser in rush to lower tariffs
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang’s unnecessary and rush move to lower import duties and raise the minimum access volume of pork –...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: Another hospital allowed to use Ivermectin
FDA: Another hospital allowed to use Ivermectin
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Another private hospital was given a compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19 patients, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Medics share global health practices in virtual Balikatan
Medics share global health practices in virtual Balikatan
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Medical experts from the Philippine Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces concluded yesterday their three-day virtual...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Aid beneficiaries included dead persons, minors, OFWs’
By Edu Punay | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
An administration congressman yesterday criticized the implementation of the latest cash aid or ayuda for low-income families in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces that were affected by the recent lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
FDA okays AstraZeneca, but wants DOH guidelines first
FDA okays AstraZeneca, but wants DOH guidelines first
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
While AstraZeneca vaccines can again be given to individuals below 60 years old, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Local pharmaceutical firm eyes vaccine manufacturing next year
Local pharmaceutical firm eyes vaccine manufacturing next year
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Local pharmaceutical firm Glovax Biotech is looking to start its “fill and finish” operations for vaccine manufacturing...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged to focus on reduction, recovery of waste to solve plastic problem in Manila Bay
Gov't urged to focus on reduction, recovery of waste to solve plastic problem in Manila Bay
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of environmental group EcoWaste Coalition, said that end-of-pipe solutions such as clean-up...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with