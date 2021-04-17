Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as ‘Bising’ strengthens

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 up in 14 areas as Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) continues to gather strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

Bising, last spotted 705 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte moving west northwestward at 20 kph, now packs winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

The tropical cyclone is expected to reach its peak intensity by Sunday, PAGASA said.

Signal warnings

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon Central and eastern portions of Sorsogon Castilla Magallanes Matnog Juban Irosin Bulan Santa Magdalena Bulusan Barcelona Casiguran Gubat Prieto Diaz Sorsogon City Eastern portion of Albay Manito Legazpi City Santo Domingo Malilipot Bacacay Tabaco City Rapu-Rapu Malinaw Tiwi Eastern portion of Camarines Sur Presentacion Caramoan Garchitorena Catanduanes

Visayas Northern Samar Samar Eastern Samar Biliran Leyte Southern Leyte Camotes Islands

Mindanao Dinagat Islands Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands) Surigao del Sur



What to expect

Areas under Signal No. 1 can expect winds of 30 kph to 60 kph or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.

PAGASA said it might raise Signal No. 1 over the eastern portion of Masbate, the northern portion of Cebu, and the other localities of Albay and Camarines Sur before noon.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday over the following areas:

Eastern Visayas

Sorsogon

Masbate

Albay

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Camotes Islands

Rough to very rough seas in the eastern seaboards of: