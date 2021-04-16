PNP names Ronaldo Olay as new spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines — Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay on Friday will take over as the Philippine National Police's new spokesperson.

This was confirmed by Gen. Ildebrandi Usana to reporters as he announced that he would be "signing off" within the day to give way to his replacement who he called "far better and more competent to provide the public the information that it needs."

Usana is scheduled to retire on April 20, 2021, according to a breakdown of key PNP positions posted to the agency's website. Usana was among the cops who attended the infamous birthday party or mañanita in 2020 for then-Metro Manila police chief and current PNP chief Debold Sinas amid a stringent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Olay is set to retire on June 13, 2023, per the same document.

Due to reshuffles ordered by two separate PNP chiefs, Olay held at least three positions in 2020. From deputy comptroller, he was reassigned in September 2020 as director of the agency's health service by Gen. Camilo Cascolan who was PNP chief at the time.

In late November, top cop Sinas ordered another revamp of the PNP, naming Olay as the deputy director of the directorate for operations.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna