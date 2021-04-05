#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Anti-terrorism debates again suspended, to resume two weeks after lifting of ECQ
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

Anti-terrorism debates again suspended, to resume two weeks after lifting of ECQ

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The resumption of oral arguments on the petitions against Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 have been postponed again as Metro Manila continues to be under Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“Oral arguments on the consolidated cases… questioning the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 scheduled for tomorrow (April 6, 2021) is postponed,” the SC Public Information Office said in a tweet.

It added that the debates will resume two weeks after the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in Metro Manila, but no exact date was stated. Solicitor General Jose Calida is set to present his opening statement for the government's defense in the next oral arguments session.

The latest announcement from the Malacañang puts Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under ECQ until April 11.

Delays

This is the third time the SC postponed the oral arguments since the last session on March 2 when the justices wrapped up its interpellation of the petitioners.

More than nine months since the first of the 37 petitions was filed, and with debates being suspended as a health precaution, the SC has yet to issue a temporary restraining order against the anti-terrorism law’s implementation.

The court earlier said it will wait for Solicitor General Jose Calida’s comment on fresh pleadings praying for a TRO before it resolves them.

Court documents however showed that Calida had asked the SC at least twice to extend the deadline for the government’s answer on the petitioners’ motion asking for an order to temporarily stop the enforcement of the law.

On February 23, more than 20 petitioners filed a fresh plea for TRO, listing several “supervening events” such as continued red-tagging and arrests of petitioners, scrapping of the Department of National Defense and University of the Philippines accord, and continued prosecution and detention of two Aeta farmers under the law.

In his latest motion, Calida asked the SC if they can be given until April 23 to file its comment. He said the Office of the Solicitor General is “coordinating with the respondents, some of which also need more time to address fully the OSG’s inquiries as well as the allegations of petitioners.”

In the time between the petitioners' filing on February 23 to the end of March, counsel to petitioners Angelo Karlo Guillen was attacked and petitioners have also raised alleged intelligence-gathering and profiling of lawyers for "communist terrorist groups" as well as members of Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT).

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated) Johnson & Johnson filed emergency use authorization last March 31, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the country’s new chief justice, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed a murder rap against a doctor in Pampanga over the brutal killing of retired...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
7 hours ago
"We're accepting the criticism, and we're doing our best. Again, this is a problem with no solution on hand. The vaccine could...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
4 hours ago
The DFA said China's claims on the presence of vessels in the Juan Felipe Reef are "blatant falsehoods" that promote its "expansive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April &mdash; OCTA Research
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April — OCTA Research
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a public briefing Monday, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said new cases may still climb to 11,000 to 12,000 a day “for...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
7 hours ago
"So hard-headed. The Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe reef should leave immediately. If they are fishing vessels as China...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Employees and officials in the Judiciary are now at the fourth category on the government’s priority list for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'
Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'
9 hours ago
Voter registration in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain suspended until April 11, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with