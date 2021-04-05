#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Pedestrians (L) walk past motorists stucked in a traffic jam caused by a quarantine checkpoint along a highway in Cainta town, boundary between Rizal province and suburban Manila on March 29, 2021, on day one of government's imposing stricker lockdown, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 7:04am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one...
Headlines
fbfb
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Another senior member of the House of Representatives has contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
The effect of the enhanced community quarantine on COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces may take up to...
Headlines
fbfb
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs &ndash; lawmaker
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs – lawmaker
8 hours ago
About 1.4 million new jobs will be generated in the next 10 years because of a newly enacted tax law designed to help pandemic-hit...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 8 hours ago
Hotel operators in the Philippines are looking to take in additional bookings from domestic tourists this year to make up...
Headlines
fbfb
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online &ndash; reports
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online – reports
8 hours ago
Data affecting more than 500 million Facebook users that was originally leaked in 2019, including email addresses and phone...
Headlines
fbfb
Deepest wreck dive reaches World War II ship off Philippines
Deepest wreck dive reaches World War II ship off Philippines
8 hours ago
A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500 meters below sea level off the Philippines has been reached...
Headlines
fbfb
Public school teachers, staff to get P6,000 clothing allowance for new uniforms
Public school teachers, staff to get P6,000 clothing allowance for new uniforms
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
Teaching and non-teaching personnel in public schools will receive a P6,000 clothing allowance this April, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Rail transport still limited for second week of ECQ
Rail transport still limited for second week of ECQ
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
“We should not compromise the health, safety, and security of the traveling public and our working people. That is a...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with