No April fool: LPG prices down

MANILA, Philippines — Retailers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will reduce prices in April on account of the reduction of global prices.

In a text advisory, Petron Corp. said it will implement a P3.30 per kilogram decrease in LPG prices effective 12:01 a.m. today.

It also said AutoLPG prices will be reduced by P1.85 per liter at the same time.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of April,” Petron said.

Other retailers have yet to announce their respective price adjustments.

Local retailers track the monthly price benchmark set by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, which reduced propane prices by $65 per ton to $650 a ton for the month of April.