Claire dela Fuente, OPM icon, 62

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and entrepreneur Claire dela Fuente died yesterday morning due to cardiac arrest, her family said. She was 62.

Dela Fuente’s son, Gigo de Guzman, said his mother tested positive for COVID last week. He told GTV that she manifested mild symptoms for the virus and was brought to the Las Piñas General Hospital, where she waited for a week to be admitted because its COVID facilities were already full.

She was later transferred to the nearby Pope John Paul hospital, where she died of cardiac arrest in the emergency room.

De Guzman, who is also positive for COVID and under isolation, said his mother, who rose to fame during the 70’s for her jukebox hit “Sayang,” was hypertensive and diabetic.

“Her oxygen level was constantly low. Her heart stopped beating while she was asleep,” he said.

During the peak of her career, Dela Fuente was tagged as the Karen Carpenter of the Philippines and Asia’s Sweetest Voice.

Aside from “Sayang,” she recorded other hits such as “Minsan-Minsan” and “Nakaw na Pag-ibig.”

Aside from her music, De la Fuente was engaged in food and transport businesses.

De la Fuente was in the news in the past few weeks after Gigo and 10 other men were slapped with criminal charges in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.