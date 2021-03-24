#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Manila bishop asserts right to worship, questions 'mass gathering' definition
File photo showing Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila.
Interaksyon/Photo from CBCP News

Manila bishop asserts right to worship, questions 'mass gathering' definition

(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — With Holy Week drawing closer amid the spike in coronavirus cases, a Manila bishop asserted the Church's right to worship amid the stricter general community quarantine imposed over the "NCR+ bubble."

In a pastoral letter Wednesday, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, scorned the government's coronavirus task force for what he said was its unnecessary hampering of religious activities along with its failure to consult with religious groups affected by its new restrictions. 

As it currently stands, only a maximum of 10 people can participate in weddings, baptisms, funeral services, and other religious events, according to the latest IATF resolution signed by President Rodrigo Duterte. 

"This is a pastoral instruction, that is, it is meant to help the pastors and their flocks how to worship the Lord in this important season of the year in the face of the pandemic. The pastoral instruction also asserts our right to worship but setting a limit to the physical attendance of those who feel the need to do [so]," the letter read. 

"We come to this limit of 10% of our church capacity because we feel that this number does not constitute a 'mass gathering'. We have the experience of one year of having our health protocols in place in our churches, and as is experienced by those who come to church, these are well-observed." 

Earlier Wednesday, the Palace said that the Catholic Church had assured the national government of its compliance with the ban on mass gatherings and would not hold events during the Holy Week.

READ: Palace: Catholic Church vowed to comply with gov't ban on religious gatherings

"In the Church we follow the principle of subsidiarity, which means that the decisions are ultimately done on the ground by the parishes. We do not believe in unnecessary centralization. Instructions are given as guidance for those in the parishes to make decisions," Pabillo said. 

'Gov't should be clear about instructions'

Pabillo in his letter called on the national government to be clear on its idea of what constitutes a mass gathering, calling attention to what he said was the lack of representation for religious groups in the government's policy-making. 

"Not all religious activities per se should be lumped together as a 'mass gathering'...We assert our right to worship and the state should respect this and not unnecessarily hamper it. Religious activities are essential services for the well-being of people," he wrote. 

"State regulatory bodies should consult the sector concerned when making policies about them. I lament the fact that the religious sectors are not represented, nor even consulted, when they make policies affecting our life of worship." 

Health officials recorded 6,666 additional COVID-19 infections earlier Wednesday afternoon, bringing the national caseload to 677,653.

As of press time, the Philippines has been on lockdown for 372 days—good for the longest quarantine in the world. — Franco Luna 

CATHOLIC CHURCH COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China's vaccine donations 'soften blow' while maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe Reef &mdash; Carpio
China's vaccine donations 'soften blow' while maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe Reef — Carpio
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"It's possible that China is encroaching on our maritime zone but softening it by sending us vaccines, by donating to us vaccines....
Headlines
fbfb
Senators seek MD, not &lsquo;military dati&rsquo; for vaccine response
Senators seek MD, not ‘military dati’ for vaccine response
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Senators yesterday called for a revamp and expansion of the membership in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines receives 400K more donated Sinovac doses
Philippines receives 400K more donated Sinovac doses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
An additional 400,000 doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, arrived at...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos told: Skipping vaccine line may jeopardize doses from COVAX
Filipinos told: Skipping vaccine line may jeopardize doses from COVAX
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health stressed the limited shots must be first given to healthcare workers who are the forefront of treating...
Headlines
fbfb
Eleazar: No travel checkpoints within NCR-Plus bubble
Eleazar: No travel checkpoints within NCR-Plus bubble
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will no longer undergo inspection for movement...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace happy that many people in 'NCR Plus' bubble are cooperative
Palace happy that many people in 'NCR Plus' bubble are cooperative
By Alexis Romero | 23 minutes ago
Malacañang has lauded the public's compliance with the restrictions being enforced in the so-called "National Capital...
Headlines
fbfb
Urban poor community turns demolished homes into food security gardens
Urban poor community turns demolished homes into food security gardens
By Geela Garcia | 32 minutes ago
"We have to feed our people, but we don’t have the budget to fund community kitchens, so we thought of planting our...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate condemns brazen attacks on lawyers
Senate condemns brazen attacks on lawyers
1 hour ago
Crossing party-lines, eight senators who are also lawyers on Wednesday filed a resolution condemning the killings and violent...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte-Duterte in 2022 would be 'height of political dynasty' &mdash; Carpio
Duterte-Duterte in 2022 would be 'height of political dynasty' — Carpio
1 hour ago
"A president anointing his own daughter as his successor, I think that's the height of political dynasty," said 1Sambayan...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Catholic Church vowed to comply with gov't ban on religious gatherings
Palace: Catholic Church vowed to comply with gov't ban on religious gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Catholic Church has assured the government that it would comply with the ban on mass gatherings and would not hold events...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with