Indigenous people yet to agree to Kaliwa Damâ€™s construction

MANILA, Philippines — Indigenous people who would be affected by the construction of the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam project have yet to give their consent to its construction, an official told lawmakers Tuesday.

Angelo Sallidao, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples provincial director for Quezon, said the certification process of getting Indigenous peoples’ free prior and informed consent is still ongoing.

The certification is one of the requirements needed by the Metropolitan Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System to proceed with the construction of the dam bordering the provinces of Quezon and Rizal which is funded through a loan from China.

Samahan ng Katutubong Agta, Dumagat, Remontado president Marcelino Tena said five of six clusters of Indigenous people consulted by the MWSS on the dam’s construction rejected the project.

But despite the lack of consent from Indigenous people, the MWSS still issued a notice to proceed to contractor China Energy Engineering Company Inc., which the Commission on Audit flagged in its 2019 report.

In their defense, MWSS deputy administrator Leonor Cleofas said they have only allowed the design phase of the project to proceed, not its construction. — Xave Gregorio