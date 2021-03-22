DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
MANILA, Philippines — The more transmissible COVID-19 variants that originated in the United Kingdom and South Africa are already present in all Metro Manila cities, the Department of Health said Monday.
“We have detected in all of the cities either the UK variant or the South African variant. Also in other cities, there are both the UK variant and the South African variant,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.
“So we can say the variants are here and yes, it has contributed to the increase in number of cases,” she added.
But Vergeire maintained that the non-compliance with public health protocols is still the “root cause” of the fresh surge in infections.
The UK (B1.1.7) and the South African (B.1.351) are classified as variants of concern. They have the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility.
B.1.351 also carries the E484K mutation, which may help the virus evade some antibodies, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy.
Despite the development, it is still up to the World Health Organization to declare whether there is already a community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the country, the health official said.
“We need to confer with the WHO if indeed community transmission of these variants is present already,” Vergeire said.
The DOH has so far detected 223 cases of B.1.1.7, 152 cases of B.1.351, one case of P.1 (Brazil) and 104 cases of P.3 or the coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines. The P.3 variant carries both the N501Y and E484K mutations but the DOH said it is still not considered a variant of concern.
The Philippines is battling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which health authorities attribute to vaccine optimism that led to decreased compliance in health measures and the circulation of more infectious COVID-19 variants.
The number of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed 7,000 for three straight days—the highest since the start of the pandemic—bringing the country’s caseload to over 663,000.
To stem the spread of the virus, the government banned mass gatherings and cross-border travel in Metro Manila, and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.
COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.
In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.
"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.
The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.
The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.
Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.
"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.
The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.
Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.
"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.
- Latest
- Trending