#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
Workers start the cleaning of Marikina Public Market on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The more transmissible COVID-19 variants that originated in the United Kingdom and South Africa are already present in all Metro Manila cities, the Department of Health said Monday.

“We have detected in all of the cities either the UK variant or the South African variant. Also in other cities, there are both the UK variant and the South African variant,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

“So we can say the variants are here and yes, it has contributed to the increase in number of cases,” she added.

But Vergeire maintained that the non-compliance with public health protocols is still the “root cause” of the fresh surge in infections.

The UK (B1.1.7) and the South African (B.1.351) are classified as variants of concern. They have the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility.

B.1.351 also carries the E484K mutation, which may help the virus evade some antibodies, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy.

Despite the development, it is still up to the World Health Organization to declare whether there is already a community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the country, the health official said.

“We need to confer with the WHO if indeed community transmission of these variants is present already,” Vergeire said.

The DOH has so far detected 223 cases of B.1.1.7, 152 cases of B.1.351, one case of P.1 (Brazil) and 104 cases of P.3 or the coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines. The P.3 variant carries both the N501Y and E484K mutations but the DOH said it is still not considered a variant of concern.

The Philippines is battling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which health authorities attribute to vaccine optimism that led to decreased compliance in health measures and the circulation of more infectious COVID-19 variants. 

The number of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed 7,000 for three straight days—the highest since the start of the pandemic—bringing the country’s caseload to over 663,000.

To stem the spread of the virus, the government banned mass gatherings and cross-border travel in Metro Manila, and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 22, 2021 - 12:43pm

A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.

March 22, 2021 - 12:43pm

New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.

March 17, 2021 - 9:28am

COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.

In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.

"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.

March 13, 2021 - 11:05am

The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.

March 5, 2021 - 1:26pm

The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.

Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.

"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.

March 2, 2021 - 8:25am

The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.

Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.

"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
"I got the coordinates, so to speak. And relayed to my legal artillery, “Fire at will.” Shell should be flying...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
1 day ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
1 day ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The plan of the Department of Health to bar infant milk manufacturers, sugary beverage makers and other private firms from...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Despite the development, it is still up to the World Health Organization to declare whether there is already a community transmission...
Headlines
fbfb
139 lawyers make fresh plea to SC: Review, revise rules on search warrants
139 lawyers make fresh plea to SC: Review, revise rules on search warrants
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
More than 100 lawyers on Monday wrote to the Supreme Court to propose amendments to rules on the issuance and service of search...
Headlines
fbfb
400K more donated Sinovac doses arriving this week, Chinese ambassador says
400K more donated Sinovac doses arriving this week, Chinese ambassador says
3 hours ago
The delivery brings China's total donation to the Philippines to a million, after the 600,000 that was flown in on February...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Don't jump line in COVID-19 vaccination program
DOH: Don't jump line in COVID-19 vaccination program
3 hours ago
Frontline workers in health facilities are at the top of the government’s priority list for inoculation.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
6 hours ago
"We need to tighten because COVID-19 cases have increased again. Mass gatherings put the people, their families, and communities...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with