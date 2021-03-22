PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
MANILA, Philippines — As in most of its coronavirus initiatives, the national government is calling on local governments and the national police to enforce prohibitions on movement amid the implementation of the "bubble area" in Metro Manila and four provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon.
This comes as President Rodrigo Duterte approved tighter coronavirus restrictions to address a continued surge in cases, including the banning of mass gatherings and non-essential travel in those areas for two weeks.
In a statement sent to reporters, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said it directed the Philippine National Police to conduct border checkpoints in restricted areas "to prevent the entry and exit of non-essential workers" and to enforce the uniform curfew hours.
"We need to tighten because COVID-19 cases have increased again. Mass gatherings put the people, their families, and communities at risk of contracting the virus. They can become super-spreader events. We therefore need everyone's cooperation on the measures that the government is imposing to prevent the spread of the virus," DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece said.
As it currently stands, the PNP has already deployed some 10,000 police officers in Metro Manila to enforce the uniform curfew in the capital region.
Over the past week of uniform curfew in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police accosted more than 19,000 quarantine violators, 5,300 of whom were arrested.
Yet this show of force could do little as cases have since spiked to over 7,000 daily additions for the past three days.
“LGUs should immediately deploy their COVID-marshalls, Barangay Disiplina Brigades, barangay tanods (watchmen), and other force multipliers to enforce the prohibition against mass gatherings,” Florece also said.
"We have been through this before and we were able to limit the number of cases per day. We should be able to weather this second surge with public cooperation."
Health officials recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 663,794.
It was the second-highest daily coronavirus addition in the country, which has been on lockdown for 370 days—good for the longest quarantine in the world.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.
NEDA acting chief Karl Chua insists on localized lockdowns even as COVID-19 cases spike now.
"We need to continue managing risks as Covid cases rise. We do this by focusing on localized quarantines and addressing the sources of highest risk, so that the jobs/livelihood of the far majority will not be affected," Chua says. — report from Prinz Magtulis.
The Department of Health logs 7,999 additional COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in cases seen in the country since the onset of the pandemic.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 656,056.
Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso places a street, building and twelve more barangays under a four-day lockdown amid a spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The following areas will be placed under lockdown starting Monday, March 22, at 12:01 a.m. until Thursday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m.:
- Barangay 107
- Barangay 147
- Barangay 256
- Barangay 262
- Barangay 297
- Barangay 350
- Barangay 385
- Barangay 513
- Barangay 519
- Barangay 624
- Barangay 696
- Barangay 831
- Street lockdown (Barangay 353): Kusang Loob Street, Sta. Cruz
- Clustering Lockdown (Barangay 658): NYK Fil-Ship Management Building
Philippines registers an additional 7,103 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections to 648,066.
House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
The lawmaker urges everyone who had close contact with him to undergo RT-PCR test.
"Rest assured that I will go back to work and perform my duties as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives as soon as I get a clean bill of health from health authorities," Romualdez says in a statement released Wednesday night.
