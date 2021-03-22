#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'

(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — As in most of its coronavirus initiatives, the national government is calling on local governments and the national police to enforce prohibitions on movement amid the implementation of the "bubble area" in Metro Manila and four provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

This comes as President Rodrigo Duterte approved tighter coronavirus restrictions to address a continued surge in cases, including the banning of mass gatherings and non-essential travel in those areas for two weeks. 

In a statement sent to reporters, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said it directed the Philippine National Police to conduct border checkpoints in restricted areas "to prevent the entry and exit of non-essential workers" and to enforce the uniform curfew hours.

"We need to tighten because COVID-19 cases have increased again. Mass gatherings put the people, their families, and communities at risk of contracting the virus. They can become super-spreader events. We therefore need everyone's cooperation on the measures that the government is imposing to prevent the spread of the virus," DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece said.

As it currently stands, the PNP has already deployed some 10,000 police officers in Metro Manila to enforce the uniform curfew in the capital region. 

Over the past week of uniform curfew in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police accosted more than 19,000 quarantine violators, 5,300 of whom were arrested.

Yet this show of force could do little as cases have since spiked to over 7,000 daily additions for the past three days. 

“LGUs should immediately deploy their COVID-marshalls, Barangay Disiplina Brigades, barangay tanods (watchmen), and other force multipliers to enforce the prohibition against mass gatherings,” Florece also said.

"We have been through this before and we were able to limit the number of cases per day. We should be able to weather this second surge with public cooperation."

Health officials recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 663,794.

It was the second-highest daily coronavirus addition in the country, which has been on lockdown for 370 days—good for the longest quarantine in the world. 
  

— Franco Luna 

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 21, 2021 - 11:07am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

March 21, 2021 - 11:07am

NEDA acting chief Karl Chua insists on localized lockdowns even as COVID-19 cases spike now. 

"We need to continue managing risks as Covid cases rise. We do this by focusing on localized quarantines and addressing the sources of highest risk, so that the jobs/livelihood of the far majority will not be affected," Chua says. — report from Prinz Magtulis.

March 20, 2021 - 4:10pm

The Department of Health logs 7,999 additional COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in cases seen in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 656,056.

March 19, 2021 - 6:28pm

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso places a street, building and twelve more barangays under a four-day lockdown amid a spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The following areas will be placed under lockdown starting Monday, March 22, at 12:01 a.m. until Thursday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

  • Barangay 107
  • Barangay 147
  • Barangay 256
  • Barangay 262
  • Barangay 297
  • Barangay 350
  • Barangay 385
  • Barangay 513
  • Barangay 519
  • Barangay 624
  • Barangay 696
  • Barangay 831
  • Street lockdown (Barangay 353): Kusang Loob Street, Sta. Cruz
  • Clustering Lockdown (Barangay 658): NYK Fil-Ship Management Building
March 19, 2021 - 4:16pm

Philippines registers an additional 7,103 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections to 648,066.

March 18, 2021 - 7:23am

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The lawmaker urges everyone who had close contact with him to undergo RT-PCR test.

"Rest assured that I will go back to work and perform my duties as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives as soon as I get a clean bill of health from health authorities," Romualdez says in a statement released Wednesday night.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
19 hours ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The plan of the Department of Health to bar infant milk manufacturers, sugary beverage makers and other private firms from...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
22 hours ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
fbfb
Manila parish priest dies of COVID-19
Manila parish priest dies of COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The parish priest of San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila died of coronavirus disease 2019 last Saturday, the Catholic...
Headlines
fbfb
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 52 minutes ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is officially hanging his judicial robes on Friday, at a time when lawyers are pinning their...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospital group seeks reinforcement as Philippines battles COVID-19 surge
Hospital group seeks reinforcement as Philippines battles COVID-19 surge
1 hour ago
Aside from this, the exhausted and depleted hospital staff are worrying managers amid the surge.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
"I got the coordinates, so to speak. And relayed to my legal artillery, “Fire at will.” Shell should be flying...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: COVID-19 cases to overwhelm Metro Manila hospitals by Easter
OCTA: COVID-19 cases to overwhelm Metro Manila hospitals by Easter
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
If the “explosive” increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila goes unchecked, hospitals will be swamped enough...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with