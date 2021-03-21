#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
“We are extremely alarmed at the increasing number of nurses, doctors and other health workers especially those in the frontlines being infected by COVID-19,” said FNU president Maristela Abenojar.
STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino Nurses United (FNU) yesterday expressed “extreme alarm” over the soaring cases of COVID-19, saying two of their colleagues have succumbed to the virus in the line of duty.

“We are extremely alarmed at the increasing number of nurses, doctors and other health workers especially those in the frontlines being infected by COVID-19,” said FNU president Maristela Abenojar.

She noted that a total of 5,355 nurses are infected with the virus, which is 36 percent of the 14,963 infected cases of health workers, citing data from the Department of Health as of March 6.

“FNU regrets and deeply mourns the passing of a colleague (last Friday) who reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 while employed at Philippine Heart Center, at the same time that another health worker employed at National Kidney and Transplant Institute suffered the same fate,” she added.

Abenojar underscored the two cases “somehow manifest the weakness in the COVID response that has contributed to the untimely death of health workers even a year into this pandemic.”

“We are undeniably facing a heightened public health disaster which the government has declared as a national state of calamity,” she maintained.

FRONTLINER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines again tops record for highest daily rise
With 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines again tops record for highest daily rise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The Philippines on Saturday recorded 7,999 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 656,056...
Headlines
fbfb
'We are failing&rsquo;: Clear plan sought from gov&rsquo;t after COVID-19 cases hit record high
'We are failing’: Clear plan sought from gov’t after COVID-19 cases hit record high
9 hours ago
(Updated 4:33 p.m.) "We need a systematic plan now, before we reach a breaking point."
Headlines
fbfb
'We refuse to be sacrificial lambs:' Nurses demand better gov&rsquo;t response to pandemic as cases surge
'We refuse to be sacrificial lambs:' Nurses demand better gov’t response to pandemic as cases surge
7 hours ago
A nurses’ group called on the government to recalibrate its response to the pandemic in the face of a surge in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio slammed as authoritarian the 1Sambayan coalition, headed...
Headlines
fbfb
114 new cases of various coronavirus variants detected in Philippines
114 new cases of various coronavirus variants detected in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Philippine health authorities announced Saturday that they have detected 114 new cases of three different coronavirus variants,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
By Robertzon Ramirez | 56 minutes ago
Just like last year, the Catholic Church has decided to forgo some religious activities for the Holy Week as the resurgence...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 56 minutes ago
It was another record-breaking day as new COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday totaled 7,999, the highest single-day surge...
Headlines
fbfb
No NCR lockdown &ndash; Palace
No NCR lockdown – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
There would be no lockdown in the National Capital Region in the next two weeks amid the continuous increase in the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
The private sector is “willing to pay for everything” to ensure that the rollout of the vaccines will be “at...
Headlines
fbfb
Infringement of rights? Restrictions on Metro Manila minors worry UNICEF
Infringement of rights? Restrictions on Metro Manila minors worry UNICEF
By Janvic Mateo | 56 minutes ago
Explicitly prohibiting minors from going outside to contain the transmission of COVID-19 can be considered an infringement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with