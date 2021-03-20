175 volcanic quakes in Taal Volcano in past 24 hours â€” Phivolcs

TALISAY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — A total of 175 volcanic quakes were recorded at the Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Saturday.

Phivolcs also recorded 131 volcanic tremor episodes lasting for 1 to 15 minutes.

Moderate emission of steam-laden plumes rising 80 to 100 meters high was also observed at the main crater.

The sulfur dioxide emitted averaged 603 tonnes per day.

The main crater lake had temperature highs of 71. 8 degrees Celsius was registered on March 4 and a ph level of 1.59 on February 12.

State volcanologists said Taal Volcano’s landscape has been changing since the January 2020 eruption where instruments recorded a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion.”

These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said in its 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The volcano remains on Alert Level 2, where volcanologists warned it is possible to have sudden steam driven or phreatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall and accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

“Taal Volcano, at the moment, there is a threat it will explode. Now if it stops and nothing happens, much better. But we should be prepared because we can see Taal Volcano is active. It’s a big difference from last year as right now, there’s lots of earthquakes and yet nothing happens,” says Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum in a March 18 virtual conference with the Batangas PDRRMO and other Taal stakeholders.

“We shouldn’t think that nothing might happen and if a phreatic explosion occurs, it may result in a magmatic eruption.”

Taal Volcano Island must also remain off-limits to the public.

Local governments within the Taal region are reminded to assess and strengthen preparedness in previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.