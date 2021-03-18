Concepcion: 1 million Covaxin doses offered to private sector

MANILA, Philippines — Around one million doses of Covaxin vaccines from India are expected to be made available to the private sector starting April, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

In a statement yesterday, Concepcion said Go Negosyo is set to have a briefing with interested companies on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin today.

“Adding to our AstraZeneca, Moderna and Novavax doses, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will enter the country, boosting our national vaccination program,” he said.

“Having talked with Ambica and IP Biotech, Covaxin distributor, the private sector is expected to receive one million doses starting April, May and June,” he said.

Concepcion said the briefing provides an opportunity for companies that have yet to secure COVID vaccines to learn about Covaxin and place their orders.

“The Covaxin is promising as it shows an 81 percent efficacy and was even the vaccine used by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

There are ongoing negotiations to get the vaccine at the lowest possible price, he added.

Raches Ella, head of business development and advocacy for Bharat Biotech, will present the technical attributes for Covaxin while Dr. Noel Miranda, scientific advisor of IP Biotech, will be there to answer questions from the private sector participants.

Also attending the briefing are Concepcion, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran, Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr., IP Biotech chairman Enrique Gonzalez, Ambica International Corp. vice president Deepu Bhatia and A Dose of Hope program lead Josephine Romero.

Covaxin, which is India’s first indigenous vaccine, has been recommended and used by many health professionals and senior politicians from that country.

Currently, India is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Companies interested to join the briefing on Covaxin may contact: Eva Pasagui at 09189656333, Coleen Pabua at 09154996570, and Christine Laz at 09363512116.

Get rid of restrictions

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of infections, the country’s largest business group is calling on the government to allow the private sector to import and buy COVID-19 vaccines without restrictions and accelerate the review of vaccine applications for emergency use to speed up the rollout.

“We urge the government to allow the private sector to import vaccines without restrictions or conditions so we could move quickly and efficiently in vaccinating more people,” Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Benedicto Yujuico said in a statement yesterday.

The group also called on the government to consider the proposal of House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez to allow tax-free importation of vaccines by the private sector for their employees and their families.

PCCI said the proposal, when implemented, would reduce pressure on the government which has limited resources to inoculate 70 percent of the population.

PCCI wants the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track its review of the applications for emergency use authorization of various pharmaceutical firms for their vaccines.

Yujuico said there is a need for faster procurement and rollout of vaccines “to ensure the safety of our workers and people, improve consumer confidence and hasten the recovery of our economy.”

India to help Phl

Serum Institute of India (SII) – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – has offered to transform the Philippines into a vaccine producer, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum yesterday.

“I am happy to announce that our trip to India was very successful. We have signed the supply agreement. We have yet to finalize a report that was required by the ADB (Asian Development Bank). We are very happy that India has given priority to two countries, namely Indonesia and the Philippines,” Galvez said.

He added: “We spoke with the SII to study the possibility of bringing back the country’s capability to produce its own vaccines. They want to help us establish a vaccination program. The SII has 136 scientists who want to help us produce our own vaccines.”

He said these are steps in the government’s effort to “give our country a stable and reliable source of anti-COVID vaccines to finally end the pandemic.”

Galvez said the country can return to its old capacity as vaccine producer. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine has submitted a three-year program for the expansion of its vaccine research and development.

The Philippines, the last country in Southeast Asia to begin COVID-19 vaccination, has so far inoculated 240,297 health workers.

The government aims to begin vaccination of the general public by next month. – Jose Rodel Clapano