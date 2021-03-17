Mikey Arroyo says he asked to be removed as appropriations vice chair

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo (Pampanga, 2nd District) clarified Wednesday that he was not axed from his position as vice chair of the powerful appropriations committee in the House of Representatives as he requested to be removed from the post.

The deputy majority leader explained in a statement that he repeatedly asked Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to remove him from the committee that tackles budgetary measures as he had too many responsibilities, being also the chair of the chamber’s energy panel.

“I told him I was doing the institution a great injustice with my failure to attend to my responsibilities as vice chair of the appropriations committee and that there are other members of the House who are qualified to take over the post I am to vacate,” Arroyo said.

“It was never, and should never be considered a personal attack against me,” continued Arroyo, son of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo who is president emeritus of the Lakas-CMD party

Arroyo’s removal as vice chair of the appropriations committee came after fellow Lakas-CMD members Rep. Wilter “Sharky” Wee Palma (Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District) and Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” Crisologo (Quezon City, 1st District) lost leadership posts in the span of just a week.

Palma was replaced by Rep. Lorenz Defensor (Iloilo, 3rd District) as deputy majority leader, while Crisologo’s post as assistant majority leader was declared vacant.

Palma, however, was elected vice chairman of the House legislative franchises committee, replacing Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list), while Crisologo was elected vice chairman of the chamber’s games and amusement panel.

These leadership changes happened while rumors that Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, president of the Lakas-CMD party, would soon get the chop courtesy of Velasco and his allies.

Velasco and Romualdez have been mum about the issue, but the speaker’s allies have denied any such plot against the majority leader, who was once in the running to be speaker until President Rodrigo Duterte intervened and allowed Velasco to secure the speakership.