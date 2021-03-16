#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOTr to operators: Take disinfection seriously
Commuters of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 observe social distancing by staying on designated markers on the station platforms and coaches in Manila and Quezon City on Sunday, March 14, 2021 as the Light Rail Transit Authority strictly enforces minimum health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DOTr to operators: Take disinfection seriously

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has appealed to public transport operators and drivers to take disinfection seriously, after MRT-3 personnel were caught on video hastily disinfecting trains.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said operators and drivers of public transport vehicles should be extra diligent in the disinfection of their vehicles as part of health protocols against COVID-19.

“The proper disinfection of public transport vehicles is a key factor in keeping our commuters safe from COVID-19. We should not be hasty in the cleaning and disinfection of our vehicles,” Tugade said.

“The riding public trusts us that the jeepneys, the buses and the other public transport vehicles that we operate are safe and virus-free,” he said.

A video uploaded on social media showed two MRT-3 personnel hastily and playfully disinfecting one of the line’s trains over the weekend.

Following the incident, the DOTr said MRT-3 management implemented measures to prevent a repeat of the incident. The personnel involved would be fired and may face charges.

In a letter, a representative of MRT-3’s maintenance provider Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)-TES Philippines (TESP) apologized to the rail management for the incident.

“We apologize for the incident regarding members of disinfection team not properly doing their job. We will relieve the staff involved within the day while we are proceeding with the administrative case,” said TESP administration manager Toto Domingo.

He added the company has “notified all team members to always observe proper disinfection as they were trained to do” and would start “deploying two additional staff to ensure that they are properly supervised.”

Sumitomo would also employ more staff that would take charge of disinfecting the trains and would conduct training on disinfection.

“As operators and drivers of public transport vehicles, you do not only bring passengers from their homes to their work places and back. You are also given the responsibility to make sure that they are healthy and safe when they arrive at their destinations,” Tugade said.

Tugade also reiterated his appeal to the riding public to actively participate in containing the spread of the virus.

He said passengers could do their share by strictly complying with health protocols implemented in public transport and by reporting to authorities any breach of health protocols.

Violations may include passengers talking or eating inside vehicles, improperly wearing masks and face shields and not following the strict physical distancing rule.

The DOTr said commuters who may have witnessed any violation of health protocols inside public transport vehicles are advised to immediately contact the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, rail transport operators and air and maritime sector authorities.

‘Just and humane’ modernization

The Senate committee on public services, chaired by Sen. Grace Poe, will hold a public hearing to tackle measures seeking a “just and humane” modernization of the public utility vehicles (PUV) in the country.

The panel, along with the committee on finance, will tackle Senate Bill 867, which seeks to allow more PUVs on the road while complying with environmental laws to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

“The roadworthy jeepneys deserve to be back on the streets. Our people need them to move around and be productive. They are our partners in the pandemic recovery,” Poe said.

The measure states that jeepneys will only be required to replace their engines to make them Euro 4-compliant. – Paolo Romero, Ghio Ong

