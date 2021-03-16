#VACCINEWATCHPH
DepEd sets early registration schedule for 2021-2022
This undated photo shows a student attending her online class.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, file

DepEd sets early registration schedule for 2021-2022

Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Citing major changes in the school calendar for the current pandemic-marred school year 2020-2021, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced that it would conduct early registration for SY 2021-2022 this month, from March 26 to April 30.

DepEd said the month-long activity was being done to help the agency better prepare and ensure that incoming learners are registered for the next school year.

“All incoming kindergarten, grades 1, 7 and 11 in public elementary and secondary schools shall pre-register to allow the department to make necessary preparations and incoming plans for the coming school year,” Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones said.

Briones noted that those in grades 2 to 6, 8 to 10 and 12 are considered pre-registered and will not need to participate in the early registration.

Early registration is mandatory for public schools, while optional for private schools. Private schools, however, are mandated to strictly implement the kindergarten cut-off age as per DepEd Order no. 20 issued in 2018.

Meanwhile, DepEd reminded schools and the public to still follow precautionary measures against COVID-19 transmission for the early registration activity.

“In the context of the prevailing COVID-19 public health emergency, the conduct of early registration shall be done remotely in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ). In-person registration through parents or guardians may be allowed in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) provided physical distancing and health and safety protocols are strictly observed,” Briones added.

Last year, in line with strict physical distancing and community quarantine measures, the DepEd adopted remote enrollment in the first two weeks of the activity. On the third week, physical enrollment was done in coordination with local government units (LGUs) and physical enrollment platforms established by the schools.

In previous years, regional and school division offices organized teams that would lead the advocacy campaigns. Schools designated early registration desks in their premises manned by individuals tasked to handle the registration.

They also undertook activities such as house-to-house campaigns, dissemination of print materials, social media information campaigns and engagement with parents, barangay officials, civic and people’s organizations and other stakeholders.

The early registration was introduced to help the DepEd anticipate the number of enrollees for the coming school year.

Aside from incoming kinder and grades 1, 7 and 11 students, it also seeks to locate, identify and register out-of-school youth and children who may be identified as living with disabilities; living in an off-grid community; living in a barangay without a school; living in a geographically isolated area; displaced due to natural disaster; living in an armed conflict area; living in an area with a high level of criminality/drug abuse; having a chronic illness; having nutritional problems; a victim of child abuse or economic exploitation; stateless or undocumented; in conflict with the law; living on the streets and no longer in school but interested in going back to school.

The early registration campaign ensures the right of all school-aged learners to enroll and be equally provided with quality, accessible, relevant and liberating basic education. – Cecille Suerte Felipe

