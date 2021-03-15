Still no PAL flights to UK until April

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has extended the suspension of its flights to and from London until next month.

PAL started to suspend flights to and from London in late December, following the decision of the Philippine government to block flights from the United Kingdom due to fears of a new and more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

In its latest advisory, PAL said it is continuing the suspension of flights to and from London Heathrow into the second quarter in view of ongoing tightened travel protocols and entry restrictions.

“We are monitoring the evolving situation in the hope of restoring London services by May 2021,” PAL said. “We will make the appropriate announcements in due course as developments unfold.”

Prior to the suspension, PAL was flying from Manila to London and back once a week.

Meanwhile, the flag carrier continues to help in the transport of COVID-19 vaccines to various parts of the country.

From March 2 to 13, PAL has transported a total of 345,610 vaccine doses from the Manila hub.

“We handle these essential goods with PAL’s trademark Buong Pusong Alaga. We are privileged to work with the government in a worthy mission that aims to protect lives,” PAL said.