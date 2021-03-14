#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PNP to roll out AstraZeneca vaccines for personnel on March 15
In this July 13, 2020, photo, police officers of Kamuning Station 10 wear masks during the flag-raising ceremony.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

PNP to roll out AstraZeneca vaccines for personnel on March 15

(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's police force will begin its rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to its members on March 15, its leadership said Sunday. 

In a release, the PNP said it has secured 700 doses of the jabs, of which will be administered in two doses to 350 personnel.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said elderly health workers in the PNP will be prioritized, particularly those already with comorbidities. This, however, will only be for those in Metro Manila due to the limitated allocation.

“We will prioritize the remaining health care workers, including the non-medical staff of our hospital and isolation facilities," said Eleazar, who heads the PNP's Administrative Support on COVID-19 Task Force.

President Rodrigo Duterte has made sure that state forces — whom he has relied on heavily to carry out pandemic-related curbs — are included in government's vaccination priority list. In fact,  members of his security group were the first in the country to be inoculated — albeit illegally — using smuggled Sinopharm vaccines as early as October 2020.

No person to date has been held responsible over the incident, with local regulators saying a probe into accountabality has gone nowhere.

Eleazar said over 80% of 219,000 PNP personnel said that they were willing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19.

In the same release, he said 1,196 health workers in the PNP were vaccinated with the Chinese-made Sinovac in the first week of March. Eleazar added that they have secured 1,200 more doses for their second dose that will be given 28 days after the first shot.

Latest police figures showed that 12,162 cops have contracted the COVID-19 on the eve of the first year since they were tasked to implement the hard lockdowns.

The number of infected includes Gen. Debold Sinas, the PNP chief and who tested positive on March 11. Previously criticized to no actual effect for holding a birthday party last year during a lockdown, he is in hot water again after he skipped health screenings in Oriental Mindoro when he visited the province. He found out he he had COVID-19 later in the day.

Fatalities, meanwhile, are now at 33 after a Metro Manila cop died from acute respiratory failure secondary to pneumonia.

Eleazar said 849 remain as active cases and are in the PNP's isolation facilities, while 11,280 have since recovered. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna

COVID-19 VACCINE DEBOLD SINAS GUILLERMO ELEAZAR PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine-made high-speed ferry sails for Denmark
Philippine-made high-speed ferry sails for Denmark
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A high-speed ferry built in the Philippines will soon operate in one of the routes between Norway and Denmark.
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: No need to cut maximum capacity in mass gatherings
IATF: No need to cut maximum capacity in mass gatherings
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, people gathering at a limit of 50 percent of a venue’s capacity in areas under...
Headlines
fbfb
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A coalition of former government officials is eyeing a single slate of national candidates for the 2022 elections to challenge...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Philippine health authorities reported Saturday that they found a new coronavirus variant in the country, but said this is...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 25 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Here's a briefer on the uniform Metro Manila curfew
Here's a briefer on the uniform Metro Manila curfew
By Franco Luna | 38 minutes ago
"The mission is plain and simple: All police forces will strictly implement the Uniform Curfew Hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO to public: Help make vaccine confidence go viral instead
PCOO to public: Help make vaccine confidence go viral instead
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Agencies have launched information campaigns to highlight the importance of vaccines and to debunk false information about...
Headlines
fbfb
Angara seeks update on distribution of Bayanihan 2 benefits for health workers
Angara seeks update on distribution of Bayanihan 2 benefits for health workers
1 hour ago
A senator has pressed the health department for updates on the distributon of benefits to health workers after staff...
Headlines
fbfb
Calbayog police chief relieved over mayor's killing, 'intelligence' request mess
Calbayog police chief relieved over mayor's killing, 'intelligence' request mess
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Officers concerned are also ordered to refrain from making any comment on the case of Mayor Aquino, and wait instead for...
Headlines
fbfb
8K daily COVID-19 cases possible by end-March if surge unabated &mdash; OCTA member
8K daily COVID-19 cases possible by end-March if surge unabated — OCTA member
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Daily coronavirus cases in the country could hit 8,000 by end of March if the surge underway is not controlled, a member of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with