LIVE: Pope Francis' mass for 500th year of Christianity in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis will lead the Filipino community in Italy to celebrate the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

The celebration will be highlighted with a mass to be officiated by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday.

Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle, former archbishop of Manila, now prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples or "Propaganda Fide" will be present.

Fr. Ricky Gente of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Rome said only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the mass physically inside the basilica due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass will be livestreamed from the Vatican for Filipinos worldwide.

Watch the mass LIVE, which will start at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.