#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Cop relieved for asking Calbayog court for list of lawyers representing communist rebels
A copy of the letter sent to the Calbayog Regional Trial Court.
Facebook

Cop relieved for asking Calbayog court for list of lawyers representing communist rebels

(Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 12:40 p.m.) Philippine National Police leadership on Saturday ordered the relief of the intel officer who sought a list of lawyers representing communist rebels from the Calbayog Regional Trial Court. 

In a statement to reporters, PNP officer-in-charge, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he ordered "the relief of [Police Lt. Fernando] Calabria as the Chief of the Intelligence Unit of the Calbayog City Police Station." 

An attachment of the letter sent by Calabria to the court supposedly shows a table to be filled out on “legal personality, affiliations, client [Communist Terrorist Group] personality, mode of neutralization, case filed, status.” He also noted in the letter that the request is in compliance “from higher PNP offices.”

But Eleazar said there was no such order from the PNP top brass to write the court and added that it would "never tolerate such unprofessional method of information-gathering." 

The PNP OIC said an initial probe which he ordered found that "what PLt Calabria did was part of his effort to come up with a comprehensive report on the communist insurgency situation in his area of responsibility, which is Calbayog City." 

"The pressure of crafting a detailed report apparently took a toll on him and eventually prompted him to commit a serious breach of policy." 

Eleazar added that the PNP is confirming whether similar actions were taken by police elsewhere. 

He added that he "fully understands" the outrage from members of the legal profession over the letter, which has been labelled by some of its members as an attempt to collate a "hit list" of lawyers. 

"I, on behalf of the men and women of the Philippine National Police, sincerely apologize for this reckless behavior," he said.  

"Our apology comes with an assurance to the judiciary and the members of the legal community that it is not and will never be the policy of the Philippine National Police to run after or even inflict harm on lawyers and members of the judiciary while performing their sworn duty."

"While we in the PNP remain steadfast in the campaign against communist insurgency, we will not condone any irresponsible and unprofessional act of any of our men in accomplishing that goal." 

NUPL: PNP response 'not enough,' independent probe still needed

In response to this news, the National Union of People's Lawyers said that the steps undertaken by the PNP are still "not enough" to undo the harm caused. 

"The relief of the intelligence man a while ago does not fully answer why these things and mindset pervade our supposed protectors," NUPL President Edre Olalia said. 

He futher questioned the sincerity of the PNP's statement and actions considering its "abundant experience of empty denials, botched cover-ups, rash damage control measures and false justifications." 

"What is needed is a credible and independent inquiry on this and a categorical declaration from government that this is wrong on many scores." 

For Olalia, all legal remedies should be on the table as the move undetaken by Calabria "puts every lawyer at risk."

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IATF approves tightening of minimum health protocols
IATF approves tightening of minimum health protocols
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH)’s recommendation to “strengthen the enforcement and implementation” of minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera&rsquo;s death
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera’s death
22 hours ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation filed Friday multiple criminal charges against 11 people who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 24 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters said the Calbayog Regional Trial Court confirmed the receipt of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 infections
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 infections
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases in the country posted their biggest single day surge in six months yesterday at 4,578, fueling fears of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in traveler from Philippines
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in traveler from Philippines
1 hour ago
Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported Friday that it has detected a new coronavirus variant in a...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects first case of coronavirus variant first found in Brazil
Philippines detects first case of coronavirus variant first found in Brazil
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Philippine health authorities reported Saturday that they have detected the first case of the coronavirus variant first seen...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Philippine health authorities reported Saturday that they found a new coronavirus variant in the country, but said this is...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas skipped health screening in Oriental Mindoro, provincial gov&rsquo;t says
Sinas skipped health screening in Oriental Mindoro, provincial gov’t says
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro says Philippine National Police chief PGen. Debold Sinas arrived at the province...
Headlines
fbfb
DA finalizing recommendation on ASF state of emergency
DA finalizing recommendation on ASF state of emergency
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture aims to make its recommendation to Malacañang within the week on whether to declare a...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with