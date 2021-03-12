#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
Lawyers submit a letter to the Supreme Court on December 22, 2020 urging action on the killings of lawyers.
National Union of Peoples' Lawyers via Bulatlat

SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The regional trial court in Calbayog City, Samar has confirmed that it received a request from the police for list of lawyers representing what they tagged as “Communist Terrorist Group” personalities in court.

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters said the Calbayog Regional Trial Court confirmed the receipt of the request on Friday afternoon, “but no action has been made by them on the request.”

A copy of a letter from Police Lt. Fernando Calabria Jr. addressed to the Office of the Clerk of Court, Hall of Justice in Calbayog City made rounds on social media on Friday.

In the letter, Calabria, identified as chief of intelligence, asked the court for a “list of lawyers represent [sic] CTG personalities in court.” He noted that the request is in compliance “from higher PNP offices.”

An attachment of the letter supposedly show a table to be filled out on “legal personality, affiliations, client (CTG) personality, mode of neutralization, case filed, status.”

It is still unclear whether other courts nationwide received the same letter, or what the purpose of such directive from the PNP is.

This comes at a time when public rights defenders have been subjected to violent attacks. The latest victim is NUPL member Angelo Karlo Guillen who was stabbed in the face and the back early in March.

Guillen is one of the legal counsels in the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and has represented activists. He and other NUPL lawyers recently won in court in quashing a search warrant that led to the arrest of seven activists in Bacolod in 2019.

‘Damning evidence’

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers President Edre Olalia noted that this letter is a “damning evidence” on the police.

“We profusely thank the police for helping us produce damning evidence against them,” he said.

“It is at first unbelievable for its impudence but then again, it fits into the puzzle on the who, what, why and how of these attacks. The only remaining question is when and where,” he added.

The Free Legal Assistance Group has tallied 61 killings of lawyers since 2016, and 26 of these are deemed related to their legal practice. FLAG, in its report, said: “The fact that almost half of the killings were due to work-related or possibly work-related motives is an indicator of the growing danger of practicing the legal profession in the country.”

Lawyers have been pressing the Judiciary to address the security issues on the profession that has led to more than 50 killings since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The Judiciary will soon change leadership, on the retirement of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta. Groups are pinning their hopes on the SC to address the unabated attacks on the legal profession.

NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDP-Laban leadership disowns calls for Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
PDP-Laban leadership disowns calls for Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The national leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte’s party disowned calls of some of its members for the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera&rsquo;s death
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera’s death
4 hours ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation filed Friday multiple criminal charges against 11 people who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In a statement, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said there is “no reason” to halt...
Headlines
fbfb
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
7 hours ago
(Updated 2:38 p.m.) In a statement released to reporters, Eleazar, who serves as the PNP's deputy chief for administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
(Updated) If appointed as the new chief justice, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe said she will remain a textualist...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
#CJSearch: In 'hypothetical' plea vs 'drug war,' Hernando says to focus on unlawful searches, rights of accused
#CJSearch: In 'hypothetical' plea vs 'drug war,' Hernando says to focus on unlawful searches, rights of accused
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 minutes ago
In a “hypothetical” situation where Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando is the member-in-charge in a petition...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Only 21 out of 114,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients had serious side effects
DOH: Only 21 out of 114,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients had serious side effects
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Out of the 114,615 people who have been inoculated as of March 10, 978 or only 0.85% experienced suspected adverse events...
Headlines
fbfb
No herd immunity until 2033 at current pace of COVID-19 vaccination &mdash; senator
No herd immunity until 2033 at current pace of COVID-19 vaccination — senator
2 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday urged the government to speed up its COVID-19 vaccination program, warning that it would take...
Headlines
fbfb
#CJSearch: Gesmundo commits to continuous review of rules
#CJSearch: Gesmundo commits to continuous review of rules
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Friday gave his commitment that, if appointed, he will continue programs started in...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The country reported the highest single-day rise since September 14, when the country had 4,699 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with