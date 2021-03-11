#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF â€” Palace
Vendors of pork and chicken meat return to Murphy Market on Monday, March 8, 20201 in Cubao, Quezon City after conducting a holiday against government's price caps.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF — Palace

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the proposal of some senators to declare a state of emergency to support the swine industry, which has suffered billions in losses because of the African swine fever (ASF), Malacañang said Thursday.

The Senate agriculture and food committee has urged the Duterte administration to declare a state of emergency in the entire Philippines so public funds could be realigned to address the impact of the ASF. During a recent hearing on rising food prices, senators agreed that the hog industry needs assistance because it has suffered P50 billion in losses.

"Well, the president always considers the suggestions of our policy makers," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday when asked to react to the senators' proposal.

"We welcome the suggestion. It will be considered but it has not been decided upon by the president," he added.

Roque said for now, the government's solution to the pork supply shortage is to provide funding support for the hog industry's repopulation efforts. The government has also bought pigs from provinces that are not affected by the ASF to ensure enough supply in the market, he added.

The agriculture department recently reported that the ASF has affected 463 towns in 40 provinces inside 12 regions. The disease has so far affected more than 68,000 farmers and has resulted in the culling of about 442,000 hogs.

Prices of pork products have soared because of the reduced supply, prompting Duterte to issue Executive Order no. 124, which imposed price caps of P270 per kilo for kasim or pork shoulder, P300 per kilo for liempo or pork belly, and P160 per kilo for dressed chicken. The price ceiling will lapse in the first week of April.

