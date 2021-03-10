#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
This satellite image shows the new low pressure area PAGASA is monitoring off General Santos City
RAMMB

Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA

(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday said a new low pressure area seen within the country's jurisdiction will bring rains over Visayas and Mindanao.

In its public forecast, the agency said the LPA was last seen at 675 kilometers east of General Santos City. 

While the weather disturbance remains with a low chance of intensifying, it is still expected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the two islands.

"Kaya pinag-iingat ang mga kababayan lalong lalo na ang mga nakatira sa low-lying areas at mga bulubunduking lugar," said weather specialist Ana Clauren, "dahil 'yung mga ulang ating inaasahan ay posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa."

(Those living in low-lying or mountainous areas should take caution because the rains we are anticipating could possibly bring floods and landslides.)

The Philippines has so far been hit by a single storm this 2021, "Auring" (international name Dujuan), from seeing at least 20 storms on average a year. 

Overall, Auring's cost of damage stood at more 159.83 million, and affected over 272,000 individuals across five regions per disaster response officials. The entire Luzon also remains under a state of calamity after two typhoons and a supertyphoon battered the island consecutively in late 2020.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, continues to affect Luzon with isolated light rains possible over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region as well as in Ilocos.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are seen to have only a small chance of rains.

No gail warning has also so far been raised, according to PAGASA.

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
The mayor of Calbayog City, Samar and five other persons, including a municipal police chief, were killed in what authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists &mdash; rights group
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists — rights group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send a rapid response unit to probe the recent spate of activist killings,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 21 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
While he’s not quick tempered, Vice President Leni Robredo’s supposed peddling of “half-truths” about...
Headlines
fbfb
VP Robredo denounces &lsquo;murderous regime&rsquo;
VP Robredo denounces ‘murderous regime’
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has condemned what she described was a “massacre” of activists in Southern Tagalog...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
1 hour ago
PAGASA on Wednesday said a new low pressure area seen within the country's jurisdiction will bring rains over Visayas and...
Headlines
fbfb
117,000 Pfizer doses from COVAX set to arrive in April &mdash; official
117,000 Pfizer doses from COVAX set to arrive in April — official
1 hour ago
Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the World Health Organization-led vaccine sharing initiative were supposed to arrive by mid-February...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR disputes PNP's claim of 'nanlaban' anew after bloody Calabarzon raids
CHR disputes PNP's claim of 'nanlaban' anew after bloody Calabarzon raids
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Police's claim of "nanlaban" in operations resulting in deaths should be determined by courts and not merely asserted sans...
Headlines
fbfb
Skirting IATF rule, DILG lets 3 LGUs use antigen tests on travelers
Skirting IATF rule, DILG lets 3 LGUs use antigen tests on travelers
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is letting three local governments use coronavirus antigen tests on travelers,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer
Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Eight lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the stabbing of a lawyer handling several...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with