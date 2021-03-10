#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
Members of the Quezon City Police District keep their post on Jose Abad Santos Street at Sitio 5, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Quezon City after it was placed under a special concern lockdown on March 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases

(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,886 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total nationwide to 603,308.

  • Active cases: 44,470 or 7.4% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 221 new recoveries, pushing total to 546,293
     
  • Deaths: 17 new deaths, bringing total to 12,545

 

 

What’s new today?

  • The government aims to vaccinate some 250,000 to 300,000 citizens against COVID-19 every day when the bulk of its vaccine supply arrives later this year.
     
  • Some 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in the country next month, Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19, said.
     
  • The DOH clarified it has not detected the Brazilian variant of concern (P.1 lineage) in the 3,420 samples that authorities have so far sequenced.

Gaea Katreena Cabico

