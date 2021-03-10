Members of the Quezon City Police District keep their post on Jose Abad Santos Street at Sitio 5, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Quezon City after it was placed under a special concern lockdown on March 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,886 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total nationwide to 603,308.
- Active cases: 44,470 or 7.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 221 new recoveries, pushing total to 546,293
- Deaths: 17 new deaths, bringing total to 12,545
What’s new today?
- The government aims to vaccinate some 250,000 to 300,000 citizens against COVID-19 every day when the bulk of its vaccine supply arrives later this year.
- Some 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in the country next month, Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19, said.
- The DOH clarified it has not detected the Brazilian variant of concern (P.1 lineage) in the 3,420 samples that authorities have so far sequenced.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
