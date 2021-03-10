#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'
Members of the Quezon City Police District keep their post on Jose Abad Santos Street at Sitio 5, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Quezon City after it was placed under a special concern lockdown on March 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'

(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called out the government for bringing back what she called a failed strategy.

She was referring to the Philippine National Police's deployment of additional personnel to help strictly enforce health protocols in coronavirus hotspots, including the cities of Pasay, Navotas and Malabon.

Hontiveros scored authorities for again choosing to take a militaristic approach to address a health crisis, echoing a statement she issued on July 9, 2020, calling on the government to rethink its strategy after the Philippines saw what was then a record-high rise in the daily number of infections.

She also accused the government of failing to learn the lessons of 2020, evidenced by its reimplementation of a plan that the senator said would only serve to hamper the health response needed to address the current rise in infections in the country.

"Aren’t we learning that mass arrests don’t work or help? People will just crowd the jails. There will be even more transmission [of the virus]," the senator said in Filipino.

Hontiveros recalled that authorities arrested some 76,000 individuals for violating quarantine protocols from March to July last year, but added that this did nothing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Instead, she noted, healthcare workers had to call for a "timeout" in August after being overwhelmed by a barrage of patients.

More than just being ineffective, Hontiveros says taking a militaristic approach to a health crisis is anti-poor, highlighting that a certain demographic seems to have taken the most heat from authorities over quarantine violations. 

READ: Why some are saying 'social distancing' is a privilege

She recalled in specific the case of five young people who were locked up in a dog cage by the barangay chairman of Sta Cruz, Laguna over a year ago. 

"They can only power trip on the poor. When else have the rich been placed in detention centers or dog cages because of their mass gatherings or parties?" Hontiveros questioned in Filipino.

READ: Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government

"There is a way to enforce stricter health protocols humanely and non-violently. 2021 na. Let’s do this the right way," she said.

Despite the presence of two more infectious COVID-19 variants in the Philippines and the government's repeated easing of quarantine restrictions, the Department of Health on Monday insisted that the rise in coronavirus cases is largely due to people's noncompliance with health protocols.

This messaging resembles statements from the Palace and law enforcement last year, which blamed the high rate of coronavirus transmission on 'pasaway' or disobedient Filipinos, despite the fact that data showed that people were doing their part and staying home. 

In addition to deploying more police, cities in Metro Manila are also reinstating more stringent curfews and lockdowns in their jurisdictions.

"The pandemic has been going on for a year. The people have sacrificed so much," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

"[It's the government's turn to adjust], and respond to the spike because we care for the welfare of our people. Let’s not beat them when we’re already on the ground." 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RISA HONTIVEROS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
By Miriam Desacada | 14 hours ago
The mayor of Calbayog City, Samar and five other persons, including a municipal police chief, were killed in what authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While he’s not quick tempered, Vice President Leni Robredo’s supposed peddling of “half-truths” about...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 21 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
VP Robredo denounces &lsquo;murderous regime&rsquo;
VP Robredo denounces ‘murderous regime’
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has condemned what she described was a “massacre” of activists in Southern Tagalog...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker contests 'shootout' tag in ambush-slay of Calbayog City mayor
Lawmaker contests 'shootout' tag in ambush-slay of Calbayog City mayor
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I am asking for help. I can't get justice from the Philippine National Police."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More cops off to Pasay, other COVID-19 hot spots
More cops off to Pasay, other COVID-19 hot spots
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
More police personnel are being deployed to enforce health protocols, quarantine passes are back in several areas and a longer...
Headlines
fbfb
Myanmar envoy to ASEAN: Stand where truth is
Myanmar envoy to ASEAN: Stand where truth is
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The special envoy of the Myanmar Parliament to the United Nations has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to...
Headlines
fbfb
4 million Filipinos jobless in January
4 million Filipinos jobless in January
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Unemployment in the country rose to 8.7 percent in January, accounting for four million jobless Filipinos due to the pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
PopCom renews call for protection of women during pandemic
PopCom renews call for protection of women during pandemic
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Population yesterday renewed its call for the protection of Filipino women, especially during the pand...
Headlines
fbfb
BBC: Divers discover face masks littering Anilao coral reef
BBC: Divers discover face masks littering Anilao coral reef
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Divers have discovered face masks and other personal protective equipment entangling the reefs at the popular dive spot of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with