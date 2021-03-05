#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Sagot-for-sale' scheme on student modules probed
Students in uniform answer their learning modules during an online class under DepEd's blended learning system this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

'Sagot-for-sale' scheme on student modules probed

(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is looking into reported “sagot-for-sale,” a scheme where parents supposedly pay for someone else to answer their children’s learning module as part of distance learning for students during the pandemic.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in a Laging Handa briefing that an investigation is underway to validate the reports. The department has stressed from the start of school year that such scheme, if proven to have proliferated, will not be tolerated.

“So we really do not allow this and if proven that our fellow teachers sell and they themselves write the answers for their students is hard to imagine,” he said in Filipino.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the committee on basic education, bared the alleged scheme in a committee hearing that discussed schooling during the health crisis on Wednesday.  Sen. Nancy Binay, quoted in a Manila Bulletin report, also cited reports where parents answer the modules for their children.

The Philippines has enforced distance learning for the school year as children remained locked down in their homes, part of government efforts to contain the coronavirus. Part of this modality is the use of printed modules.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said the government is exerting all efforts in its national vaccination program “to ensure the safety of students before the resumption of the face-to-face learning.” — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Four Philippine universities still made it to the latest list of world’s best universities by subject released by international...
Headlines
fbfb
Court upholds dismissal of De Lima bid to throw out 2nd drug case
Court upholds dismissal of De Lima bid to throw out 2nd drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima’s trial in her second drug case will proceed as the Muntinlupa court upheld its dismissal of her...
Headlines
fbfb
Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday &mdash; official
Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday — official
9 hours ago
After delays, some 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca obtained through the COVAX facility arrived in the Philippines Thursday night....
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ forms prosecution to handle raps vs PDEA, BOC over P1-B shabu auction
DOJ forms prosecution to handle raps vs PDEA, BOC over P1-B shabu auction
7 hours ago
The Department of Justice has formed a three-member panel of prosecutors to handle the criminal complaints against Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator hits telcos for 'constant poor internet service' in Philippines
Senator hits telcos for 'constant poor internet service' in Philippines
7 hours ago
"To say that the public is not getting their money’s worth is an understatement."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Giant clam shells worth $3.3 million seized in Philippine raid
Giant clam shells worth $3.3 million seized in Philippine raid
2 hours ago
In one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country, 80 tons of the tropical species were discovered in a village...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders release of journalist a month after case junked
Court orders release of journalist a month after case junked
3 hours ago
A Mandaluyong court has finally ordered the release of Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem exactly a month after charges for...
Headlines
fbfb
Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines
Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines
4 hours ago
Both the United States and the European Union welcomed the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA warns public: Online selling of COVID-19 test kits prohibited
FDA warns public: Online selling of COVID-19 test kits prohibited
9 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has reminded the public that COVID-19 tests are purely for medical professional use and are...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte gets his national ID
Duterte gets his national ID
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
After having his biometrics and personal data captured last January for the national ID system, President Duterte finally...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with