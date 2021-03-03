#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOLE to prohibit â€˜no vaccine, no workâ€™ policy
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

DOLE to prohibit ‘no vaccine, no work’ policy

(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is set to issue an order prohibiting making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for returning to work.

“That cannot be made mandatory. It’s up to the employee if they want to get vaccinated or not,” Bello said in Filipino, adding that the policy that is supposedly cropping up in some companies is discriminatory.

He said that businesses that would impose a “no vaccination, no work” policy could face an administrative penalty since there is “no legal basis” for such a requirement.

“It will be considered as illegal suspension or illegal dismissal, whatever action the employer would do if the employee does not get vaccinated,” he said.

According to a BusinessWorld report citing a survey by global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson and the People Management Association of the Philippines, a majority of companies are already moving to procure vaccines for their workers. The survey of 250 human resource practitioners found that "as many as 68% of employers said that they would fully subsidize the cost of vaccines, while 11% said they would partially pay for the doses."

'Emerging' policy 

Associated Labor Unions, the largest group of labor unions in the country, sounded the alarm about what it described as an “emerging” policy of some businesses requiring their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before they are allowed to return to work.

ALU said that some factory workers have complained to them about how their superiors have told them that they would not be allowed to report to work unless they participate in the company-sponsored coronavirus vaccination drive.

It added that other business owners have given instructions to supervisors and managers to deem employees who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 as unfit to work.

It also said that another group of employees have been told that they would need to present a certification to prove that they have received a COVID-19 jab before they are allowed to work.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City is mulling to mandate all employees in the city to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before they are allowed to work.

While the government targets to inoculate 60 million to 70 million people in the hopes of achieving herd immunity, it is not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT SILVESTRE BELLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
9 hours ago
In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement released on World Wildlife Day Wednesday, the Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition asked Duterte to urgently...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca
SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca
By Kristine Joy Patag | 27 minutes ago
The Supreme Court is looking into other options for its purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for officials and employees of the Judiciary...
Headlines
fbfb
Why lawmakers, rights groups are alarmed at a proposed amendment to the anti-drug law
Why lawmakers, rights groups are alarmed at a proposed amendment to the anti-drug law
By Franco Luna | 47 minutes ago
"This is unconstitutional because they run contrary to the constitutional presumption of innocence," Rep. Bong Suntay (Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Active cases accounted for 35,056 or 6% of the total. Of these, 94.8% are mild and asymptomatic cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Lacking submission to FDA delays review of Sinopharm COVID-19 jab
Lacking submission to FDA delays review of Sinopharm COVID-19 jab
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The application of Southmed Pharma, which seeks to be Sinopharm's distributor in the Philippines, lacked documents such as...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says AstraZeneca jabs arriving March 4; vaccine czar not so sure
Palace says AstraZeneca jabs arriving March 4; vaccine czar not so sure
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Initial doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines will finally arrive on Thursday, March 4, a few days after the missed arrival...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with