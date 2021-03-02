7 senators urge pilot testing of limited in-person classes in low-risk areas
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:44 p.m.) — Citing the adverse effects of school closures on students, seven senators are calling on the government to hold pilot tests of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.
Senate Resolution No. 668, filed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday, recommends the launch of "localized limited face-to-face classes in the 1,065 public schools as identified by the Department of Education under risk-based assessment, following stringent mitigation measures and strict health protocols."
It adds that conducting pilot tests would "enable the department to gather evidence on the ground and design its framework for the safe reopening of schools."
Sens. Nancy Binay, Francis Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara are co-authors of the resolution.
"[I]t is possible for learners to return to schools for in-person instruction as long as mitigation measures are observed, as there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission," they said, citing a technical report published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in December 2020.
The same report entitled "COVID-19 in children and the role of school settings in transmission," found that there "is a general consensus that the decision to close schools to control the COVID-19 pandemic should be used as a last resort."
"The negative physical, mental health and educational impact of proactive school closures on children, as well as the economic impact on society more broadly, would likely outweigh the benefits," it further reads.
The senators noted that pilot testing "will also lead to the resumption of the feeding program where the delivery of food packs to the beneficiaries will help mitigate the toll of the pandemic to their families and on their well-being."
They also emphasized the importance of prioritizing the vaccination of teachers against COVID-19 to mitigate the risk of adult-to-adult transmission in schools.
'Where are the government's priorities?'
Pangilinan on Monday scored the coronavirus task force for easing age-based restrictions and allowing the re-opening amusement parks, cinemas, and shopping centers at a limited capacity despite its stalling of face-to-face classes.
"[M]assage parlors can now open. But our schools are not there yet. Where are their priorities?" he said in Filipino.
Similarly, Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the task force, previously called its decision to allow minors to leave their homes for recreation "counterintuitive," given the repeated deferment of in-person classes.
In a sponsorship speech for the resolution, Pangilinan emphasized that students will have to catch up with almost two years of studies due to the pandemic. "The longer we postpone the reopening of classes, the more we add to [their workload]," he said in Filipino.
In addition to this, the senator sounded the alarm over the possible long-term effects of the sudden shift to blended learning amid the pandemic such as the increase in school drop-outs.
"We owe it to our students, their parents, school faculty and staff, to be able to provide a safe environment to resume classes."
"We can only do that if we have the experience — if we know what is effective, proper, and safe to do, and how to do it," he added partially in Filipino.
President Rodrigo Duterte last month thumbed down a proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes, citing the threat posed by more infectious variants of coronavirus.
In addition to the variant which emerged in the United Kingdom, the Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that it detected six local cases of a more infectious variant first seen in South Africa.
But vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday said the president might agree to hold face-to-face classes and loosen quarantine restrictions in the second quarter of the year if the government can sustain a stockpile of at least two million vaccine doses.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
President Rodrigo Duterte announces that face-to-face classes in certain areas are cancelled due to reports of a new coronavirus strain.
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday.
Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.
A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.
The students — from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia — travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.
The mix of new and continuing students are enrolled across a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including law, nursing and engineering. — AFP
The University of the Philippines will implement a 'no-fail' policy for the current semester, the Office of the Student Regent announces.
The Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines for the policy, where no grades of "4" (Conditional) or "5" (Fail) will be given.
Filipinos dealing with the aftermath of a series of major typhoons cannot continue classes under current conditions, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a release as it demanded that classes and other academic work be postponed until the 19th.
"As Typhoon Ulysses continues to wreck havoc in Central Luzon and the Greater Manila Area and southern Luzon still grappling with widespread flooding, power outages and intermittent internet signals making distance learning of any kind practically impossible," the group says.
"We demand the suspension of ALL classes and submission of academic requirements in ALL levels NATIONWIDE until November 19. Millions need decisive action from our government officials NOW," it also says.
The UN and World Bank plead in a new report Wednesday for schools to remain open despite COVID-19 risks, highlighting the damage the pandemic has inflicted on children's education, especially in poor nations.
Children in impoverished countries have been deprived of close to four months of schooling since the pandemic began early this year, while pupils in rich nations benefiting from remote learning have lost six weeks, the report said.
"Prioritizing reopening schools and providing much-needed catch-up classes are critical," says Robert Jenkins, education chief at the UN children's fund UNICEF.
"We don't need to look far to see the devastation the pandemic has caused to children's learning across the world," he adds in a statement. — AFP
