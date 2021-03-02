#VACCINEWATCHPH
NAIA Customs on full alert for fake vaccines
STAR/File

Rudy Santos (The Philippine Star) - March 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) is now on full alert for possible entry of fake COVID-19 vaccines, after the bureau immediately released the first shipment of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines from China that arrived Sunday afternoon.

BOC Commissioner Rey Guerrero yesterday gave assurance that the bureau is ready for the influx of vaccines in the coming days.

The Customs chief also reminded the public to be vigilant when availing themselves of vaccines, as fake vaccines may be marketed by unscrupulous individuals aiming to profit from the pandemic.

BOC-NAIA district collector Mimel Talusan said the vaccines were processed and released through the bureau’s advance clearance process to ensure expedient release and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Underguarding duties were also done by the BOC’s CoVax Special Handling Task Force composed of members of NAIA’s Enforcement and Security Service and Aircraft Operations Division.

“We will be more strict in the processing of COVID-19 vaccines that might arrive later in the country shipped by individual persons using health companies not authorized by the Department of Health,” Talusan said.

The shipment of vaccines to the country is covered by an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and DOH, Talusan added.

