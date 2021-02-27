#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOT: Simplified travel requirements to boost Philippine tourism revival
This Nov. 2020 file photo shows tourists at the Caticlan Jetty Port.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office/Facebook

DOT: Simplified travel requirements to boost Philippine tourism revival

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Saturday welcomed the Inter-Agency Task Force on Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ decision to approve the uniform travel for all local government units.

Under the new IATF’s directive, tourists are no longer required to submit negative COVID-19 tests before travel, unless the LGU of the destination would require them. The health certificates and travel authority clearance from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield are also no longer required.

Likewise, travelers would only be asked to undergo quarantine if they exhibit symptoms upon their arrival at their destination.

The DOT said the easement of travel restrictions will facilitate the travel movement and promote local tourism.

“The DOT deems the simplification of requirements as vital in encouraging domestic travel and helping in the speedy recovery of Philippine tourism,” it agency said in a statement.

The IATF’s uniform travel protocols came a week after the Department of Interior and Local Government’s streamlining of entry requirements and procedures implemented by various LGUs.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat then said the simplification of travel requirements is “critical in making domestic tourism work.”

A recent travel survey of the DOT, Asian Institute of Management – Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center for Tourism, and Guide to the Philippines released last February 17 showed that 81% of the 7,234 respondents nationwide said that they consider the varying LGU entry requirements as a factor that makes travel “most inconvenient.”

COVID-19 test requirements

Meanwhile, the IATF’s easement of travel requirements also came a week after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia dropped the mandatory negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test result requirement before entry to the province.

Cebu only requires a valid medical certificate for the purchase of ticket for travel via air, land o sea. This shall be issued by a reputable doctor and within seven days prior to travel date.

Early this month, the DOT said most areas, especially Boracay Island still require a negative RT-PCR test result.

LGUs usually ask for medical certificate, pre-travel and test-on-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine.

However, some areas like Bohol and Surigao del Norte, where tourist destination Siargao is located, are allowing the COVID-19 saliva test for tourists. Other areas like Baguio City and staycation hotels in Metro Manila, on the other hand, allow a more affordable option, rapid antigen testing.

The DOT last February 3 said it is within the purview of the local government units to determine the type of test deemed best to keep their communities and borders safe.

It reiterated this stance anew on Saturday, saying the agency “also defers to the decision of LGUs to require tests before travel.”

For those who will still require COVID-19 tests, the DOT reminds the public that RT-PCR test has been made more affordable through the collaboration of the DOT with the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and the Philippine Children’s Medical Hospital (PCMC). Under this collaboration, the DOT’s marketing and promotions unit, Tourism Promotions Board offers 50% subsidized test to local tourists at P900 and P750 from, UP-PGH and PCMC, respectively.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IATF eases travel requirements
IATF eases travel requirements
7 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force has eased travel requirements in adopting uniform rules for travelers.
Headlines
fbfb
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Efforts to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from India have hit a snag after Indian authorities placed under lockdown an area where...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered
PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Doctors from the Philippine General Hospital are calling for further assessment of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
To avoid partiality and bias, President Duterte has designated the National Bureau of Investigation as the sole agency allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Saying they deserved “only the best,” health workers of the Philippine General Hospital yesterday staged a protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Despite earlier concerns over its efficacy, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac has been approved for...
Headlines
fbfb
Mandatory jabs for troops legal &ndash; senators
Mandatory jabs for troops legal – senators
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The mandatory vaccination of soldiers is legal and not a violation of the Constitution, senators said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
An international rights organization dared the Philippine government to let international probers look at drug war killings...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoys in US cautioned on attacks vs Asians
Pinoys in US cautioned on attacks vs Asians
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Washington advised yesterday Filipinos in the United States to exercise “utmost caution”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
18 hours ago
President Duterte has amended the list of holidays for 2021, declaring fewer non-working days to spur economic recovery.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with