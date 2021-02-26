Filipinos in US advised to exercise caution as hate crimes vs Asians rise

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Washington urged Filipinos in the United States to exercise “utmost caution” amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in various parts of the country.

In a statement, the embassy said it notes “with concern” the rising number of attacks against Asian Americans.

“Filipinos are advised to exercise utmost caution in view of these incidents. Those who experience attacks are advised to immediately call 911 to report incidents,” it said.

Media outlets in the US have reported a string of recent incidents of verbal and physical assaults directed at Asians in the country as the COVID-19 rages on.

Early this month, a Filipino man was slashed across the face with a box cutter while riding the New York City subway.

The embassy and consulate generals in the US called on the federal, state and local authorities to ensure the protection of people of Asian descent, including Filipinos.

Between March 19, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, the Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate received 2,808 accounts of anti-Asian hate from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Of these attacks, 70.9% were incidents of verbal harassment, shunning or avoidance comprised 21.4%. Meanwhile, physical assaults made up 8.7% of the incidents, while coughing or spitting comprised 6.4%.

“We are outraged by the disturbing incidents we’ve seen this past week where Asian American elders have been attacked in the San Francisco Bay Area. These violent assaults have a devastating impact on our community as they are part of an alarming rise in anti-Asian American hate during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement on February 9. — Gaea Katreena Cabico